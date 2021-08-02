CBSE Class 10 result not today, check how to download roll number

The class 10 board exam was scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 7, 2021 but was later cancelled in the wake of Covid-19. File.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not be declaring the class 10 board result today. The board in its previous notices had said that the result for class 10 students is expected to be released by July 15. The students should keep their roll numbers handy once the result is announced by CBSE. The board will declare the result on the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in

Last week, the board released the ‘roll number finder’ portal for students to check their board roll numbers. CBSE had cancelled the board exams of classes 10 and 12 this year due to a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. Therefore, the admit cards of the students were not released.

CBSE Class 10, 12 roll number 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website – www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Roll number finder’

Step 3: On the new page, select your class

Step 4: Enter your name, school code, father’s name and mother’s name

Step 5: Click on search data

Step 6: Your roll number will appear on the screen

Last week, the CBSE had released class 12 results. This year, a total of 13,69,745 regular candidates were registered for the CBSE class 12 examination. The number of candidates who appeared in class 12 evaluations is 13,04,561. A total of 12,96,318 candidates have been declared pass, taking the pass percentage to 99.37 per cent.