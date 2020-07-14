CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: How and where to check your results

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020: Check result at cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in. Representational image/ file CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020: Check result at cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in. Representational image/ file

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not be declaring results of the class 10 exam today. Confirming this to indianexpress.com, a senior official from the board informed that students can expect their result on July 15. Once released, over 18 lakh students who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in. The result can also be accessed via the Umang app.

The board announced the class 12 result on Monday, July 13, and a total of 10.59 lakh (10,59,080) students cleared this year’s exam with a pass percentage of 88.78 per cent. Though the board did not announce the merit list this year, as per reports, Lucknow girl Divyanshi Jain and Tushar Singh from Bulandshahr scored 100 per cent marks.

Where to check results

Once declared, students can check the results on the board’s official websites- results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The results will also be available via Umang app, bing.com and google.com.

Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com to get their results on their mobile phone and email id. In order to complete the registration, a candidate needs to fill the box below.

The exams, which were scheduled to be held in the months of February and March, have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and were postponed midway. The board had planned to conduct the remaining papers in July, but after concerns being raised from both parents and students, the exams stand canceled.

Since the exams have been canceled, CBSE has directed a new scheme to evaluate the students this year. In the case of students who have appeared for more than three subjects, the ‘average of marks obtained in best three performing subjects’ will be awarded for subjects for which the exam was not held, as per the board.

For students who have appeared in exams in only three subjects, the average of marks obtained in ‘best two performing subjects’ will be awarded for papers for which exam was not held.

