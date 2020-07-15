CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: When and where to check

CBSE class 12 results 2020: Check result at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh CBSE class 12 results 2020: Check result at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 results on July 15 at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. According to the board, the result will be released towards afternoon.

The exams were scheduled to be conducted in February and March, but it was disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, CBSE class 10 exams were also postponed across 86 centres located in Northeast and East Delhi due to violence in these areas.

The board later decided to cancel the pending exams and announced that the evaluation for these subjects will be done on the basis of the exams that were conducted.

FOLLOW | CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

In the case of students who have appeared for more than three subjects, the ‘average of marks obtained in the best three performing subjects’ will be awarded for subjects for which the exam was not held, as per the board.

For students who have appeared in exams in only three subjects, the average of marks obtained in ‘best two performing subjects’ will be awarded for papers for which exam was not held.

Read | CBSE 10th result 2020: All you need to know, from passing marks, evaluation to past years’ analysis

A student needs to secure at least 33 percent to clear the exams.

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2020: Websites to check results

Once declared, students can check the results on the board’s official websites- results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. CBSE will also host class 10 result on Umang app.

Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com to get their results on their mobile phone and email id. In order to complete the registration a candidate needs to fill the box below.

How to Check the CBSE Class 12th Result 2020 through IVRS You can check your CBSE 12th result 2020 through IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System). Just dial the below mention numbers after the official declaration of the result and tell your Roll No. and Date of Birth – 24300699 (local subscribers in Delhi), 011 – 24300699 (other parts of India). Result through SMS and email Result will also be sent to the candidates through SMS on their registered mobile and on email ids. Result can also be obtained by sending SMS on mobile number 7738299899 CBSE on Monday released results of class XII Board examinations, recording more than 5 percentage point increase in students who cleared the exams against last year.

The results also recorded a sharp increase in the percentage point of students who scored above 90 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd