CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 declared, pass percentage in Delhi govt schools jump to 80.91%

The Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for its Class 10 examinations on Wednesday afternoon, with 91.46% of the total 1,873,015 candidates successfully clearing the exams.

While still far behind private schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Delhi government schools improved their performances considerably this year. Although still far behind the national score, the Delhi government schools’ pass percentage jumped to 80.91 from last year’s 71.91%. KVs and JNVs remained head and shoulders above other schools with pass percentages of 99.23% and 98.66%, respectively.

The Class 10 results have differed from the Class 12 results, to the extent that it has not seen a dramatic a jump in the pass percentage even though Class 10 students were marked in accordance with the same modified marking scheme as the Class 12 candidates.

This year’s result reflected an improvement of 0.36 percentage points from last year when the overall pass percentage had been 91.10%.

However, coming to the number of students scoring above 90% and 95%, there is a reverse trend this year with less students scoring in these top brackets as compared to last year. This is in sharp contrast to the Class 12 results in which these numbers had increased dramatically.

This year, 41,804 students — or 2.23% of the candidates — scored above 95%, which is a dip from last year’s 3.25%. Likewise, 18,4358 — or 9.84% — of the total number of candidates scored above 90%, which is significantly less than last year’s 12.78%.

Just like Class 12 results, the board this year did not publish a ‘merit list’ of toppers for Class 10 students too.

One pattern which has remained in place is that girls fared better than boys: 93.31% of the girls who appeared in the exams cleared the exams while the percentage was 90.14 among the boys. 78.95% of transgender candidates too passed the exams.

The three regions with the highest pass percentages were Trivandrum (99.28%) , Bengaluru (98.95%) and Chennai (98.23%).

Unlike Class 12 students, Class 10 students will not have the option to give exams to attempt improving their results after the situation becomes favourable.

