The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the result of Class 10 examination in the second week of May. Though various media portals are claiming that the results will be declared on May 5, 2019, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “The results of Class 10 examination will be declared next week.” He, however, did not mention date of the announcement of results.

Advertising

READ | CBSE Class 10 results not today, says board chairman Anita Karwal

Once declared, the students can check the results through the official websites- results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The results will also be available via bing.com and google.com.

CBSE Class 10th result 2019: When and where to check

The CBSE results will be available on the net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC). The students can access their marks through the following websites — results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. In case, these websites are inaccessible, students can view their marks at bing.com. The schools will automatically get their entire results on email id’s already registered with the CBSE.

HIGHLIGHTS | CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 date and time

Advertising

Tech-giant Google has partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to make finding results and other exam-related information easier. Therefore, once the result link is activated, Google will show it on the google.co.in.

This year, in CBSE class 12 result girls have outperformed boys. The top rank is secured by two girls – Hansika Shukla and Kanika Sharma. Both secured 499/500.