CBSE Class 10th result 2019: Transgender students fare better than last year

CBSE Class 10th result 2019: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the result for the class 10 board exams Monday, another positive trend has come to the fore: transgender students are increasingly performing better.

The pass percentage of transgender students this year is 94.74 per cent while the same was 83.33 per cent last year. Their pass percentage is also highest in all categories. While girls have recorded a pass percentage of 92.45 per cent, boys have registered 90.14 per cent pass percentage.

Pass percentage refers to the percentage of students who clear an exam against the number of students who appeared for it.

This year, the overall pass percentage, too, has risen after five years. As compared to last year, the pass percentage is up by 4.40 per cent. Overall, 91.1 per cent students have cleared the exam. Last year the pass percentage was 88.67 per cent.

To pass the exam, students need to score at least 33 per cent of the total in each subject including the internals and practicals in order to pass. Earlier one had to clear the practical and theory exams separately but now one needs to pass the subject overall. This means the 33 per cent marks are required including the practical and theory or internal and external exam.

CBSE has also begun the re-evaluation and verification process for Class 12 examinations 2019. The same link, available on the official website, cbse.nic.in, can be used for re-evaluation and verification process for Class X examination.

The online application for verification of marks is from May 4, 2019 to May 8, at 5 pm at a cost of Rs 500 per subject. Those who wish to apply for re-evaluation can do so from May 24, 2019 to May 25 by 5 pm. At the cost of Rs 100 per question. .

Reevaluation holds more importance for students this year as several anomalies were reported in both the class 10 and class 12 exams from misprinting to allegedly wrong translations. The CBSE had also issued an official notice regarding the same. Check in details the errors occurred in CBSE board exams and the boards’ take on it.