Declared! CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 at cbseresults.nic.in LIVE updates: 91.1% students pass exam

CBSE class 10th result 2019 LIVE updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10 board examination results today at its official website, cbse.nic.in. Last year the results were declared on May 29, 2019. This year the results have been shifted early based on Delhi High Court’s order. The exams also began early this year and the CBSE class 12 result was declared in a record time of 28 days.

CBSE class 10 result 2019 updates

There has been a rise in the pass percentage of over 5 per cent from last year as the pass percentage reaches 91.1 per cent. This breaks the downwards spell in the pass percentage since 2014, however, the pass percentage is still lower than the pass percentage of CBSE class 10 result 2017 – which was 93.06 per cent.

CBSE class 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Class X result’

Step 3: Click on the link CBSE class 10 result

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

Around 18 lakh students are awaiting class 10 results. Last year, over 16 lakh had given their class 10 exams. To clear the exam, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent based in theory as well as practical and aggregate score. In 2018, the pass percentage of students was 88.67 per cent. Girls had outperformed than boys as 86.07 per cent girls passed the exams against 85,32 per cent boys.