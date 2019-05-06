Declared! CBSE Class 10th Result 2019 at cbseresults.nic.in LIVE updates: 91.1% students pass exam

CBSE class 10th result 2019 LIVE updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10 board examination results today at its official website, cbse.nic.in. Last year the results were declared on May 29, 2019. This year the results have been shifted early based on Delhi High Court’s order. The exams also began early this year and the CBSE class 12 result was declared in a record time of 28 days.
CBSE class 10 result 2019 updates
There has been a rise in the pass percentage of over 5 per cent from last year as the pass percentage reaches 91.1 per cent. This breaks the downwards spell in the pass percentage since 2014, however, the pass percentage is still lower than the pass percentage of CBSE class 10 result 2017 – which was 93.06 per cent.
CBSE class 10th result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘Class X result’
Step 3: Click on the link CBSE class 10 result
Step 4: Log-in using roll number
Step 5: Result will appear
Around 18 lakh students are awaiting class 10 results. Last year, over 16 lakh had given their class 10 exams. To clear the exam, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent based in theory as well as practical and aggregate score. In 2018, the pass percentage of students was 88.67 per cent. Girls had outperformed than boys as 86.07 per cent girls passed the exams against 85,32 per cent boys.
Pass percentage increases by 5%
Pass percentage breaks downward trend since 2014 and gives an increase of significant 5 per cent from last year to react at 91.1% but is still lower than 2017 when the pass percentage was 93.06%
Pass percentage 91.1%
Pass percentage 91.1% this is a significant rise from last year. The spell of downward trend has been broken
Will Trivandrum be top again?
In 2018, Trivandrum region performed the best with 99.60 pass percentage. In 2019 class 12 result which was declared last week as well, the region stood first. A similar feat is expected out of the region today as well.
CBSE class 10 result 2019: Compartment data
In 2018, over 1.86 lakh (1,86,067) students got compartment.
Meet toppers in special needs category
Last year Anushka Panda from Gurugram topped with Sanya Gandhi from Ghaziabad with a score of 489 out of 500 each. The dua had topped in special needs category
CBSE class 10 result 2019 declared!
The CBSE has declared the result at cbse.nic.in and other official websites and applications
CBSE Class 10th result 2019: How to check on internet
The CBSE results will be available on the net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC). The students can access their marks through the following websites — results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. In case, these websites are inaccessible, students can view their marks at bing.com. The schools will automatically get their entire results on email id’s already registered with the CBSE.
Check which mobile applications to follow for CBSE class 10 result 2019
The CBSE Class X results will also be available via Android mobile app “DigiResults”.
CBSE class 10 results 2019: Websites to check
Since over 16 lakh students will be accessing the website at 3 pm. Here is list of websites to check - www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.cbse.nic.in.
How is CBSE declaring results so soon: Know what happens in the backend
While the CBSE announced the class 12 result in record 28 days, the class 10 result is being announced today which again is a record time. The board claims to have used technology, trained over 1 lakh data entry operators and involved 1.75 lakh teachers in exam centres that remained open till 10 pm to declare the result early. Read all about how CBSE declared result soon here
CBSE helpline
The CBSE has also begun post-result helpline counselling services. Those who have any queries can get in touch with the trained staff at 1800 11 8004. The service will be available from 8 am to 10 pm only till May 16, 2019.
CBSE class 10 result 2019: Differently-abled category performed better than overall
Different-abled category performed better than the overall result. While the overall pass percentage was 86.07%, students from the category showed a pass percentage of 92.55% out of 3760 students who appeared for the exam, a total of 3480 cleared the same.
Government schools performed the worst
Government schools were worst performers in 2018 with only 63.97 per cent students from them passing the class 10 board exam. Government-aided schools showed second-worst performance at 73.46% pass percentage.
JNV were best performing institutes in 2018
In 2018, Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya (JNV) were best performing institutes with 97.31% pass percentage followed by Kendriya Vidyalays (KVs) with 95.96%.
CBSE class 10 2019: Pass percentage on decline since 2014
The pass percentage in class 10 has been on the decline ever since 2014. Will this year be able to break the downward trajectory?
In 2014 - 98.87% students passed exam
In 2015 the pass percentage declared to 97.32%
In 2016 it further dropped and 96.21% students passed
In 2017 93.06% students passed the exam
In 2018, 86.07% pass percentage was recorded.
CBSE class 10 result 2019: Over 18 lakh students awaiting results
Over 18 lakh students will be appearing for the exam this year. Last year, over 16 lakh appeared for the exam.
CBSE class 10 result 2019: What are the passing marks
Students need to score at least 33 marks (or 33 % of total marks) in each subject. Candidate need not pass in theory and practical exam separately and an aggregate score would also do.
CBSE class 10 result: Where to check
CBSE will declare class 10 results on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Google and Microsoft will also host results at google.com and bing.com respectively. Students can also view their Class 10 results on UMANG mobile application which is available for Android, iOS and Windows-based smartphone. Also, the result will also be available at Windows app.
CBSE class 10 exams concluded on March 29
The CBSE class 10 exams were conducted from February 21 to March 29, 2019 and the result is being declared today which is within a month of declaration of result. The board had earlier said that this year the results will be declared in record time.
CBSE class 10 result 2019: date and time