CBSE Class 10th result 2019: List of CBSE Class 10 toppers

CBSE class 10th result 2019: CBSE class 10th result 2019 announced today, the Kendriya Vidyalayas also known as KV schools, have depicted the best results in terms of institutions. As many as 99.47 per cent of students from the KVS schools, appeared for the exam have cleared the same.

The KVs have surpassed the Jawaharlal Nehru Vidyalayas (JNVs) which were the top performers last year with a pass percentage of 97.31 per cent. KVs have last year shown a pass percentage of 95.96 per cent and secured the second rank in the best institutions list in 2018. This year the second rank was secured by JNVs with 98.57 per cent. Though the performance of JNV students increased by nearly one per cent as compared to last year, it could not sustain its top position.

The last spot was secured by the government schools scoring 71.91 per cent. The government schools, however, have increased their performance from last year. In 2018, the government schools secured a pass percentage of 63.97 per cent and were ranked second last. The last rank, in terms of institutions, was secured by government-aided schools with 73.46 per cent pass percentage.

Overall, there has been a rise in the pass percentage of 4.40 from last year as the pass percentage reaches 91.1 per cent. This breaks the downwards spell in the pass percentage since 2014, however, the pass percentage is still lower than CBSE class 10 result 2017 – which was 93.06 per cent.