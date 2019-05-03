CBSE Class 10th result 2019 date: How, when and where to check

CBSE Class 10th result 2019 date: After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) surprised students with releasing class 12 results early, the board is all set to announce the result of class 10 examination. Like last year, the board has collaborated with Microsoft and Google to host the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. In 2018, the CBSE published the Class 10 result on May 29 at 4 pm. However, it may release the secondary school result within a week.

CBSE Class 10th result 2019: How to check on internet

The CBSE results will be available on the net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC). The students can access their marks through the following websites — results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. In case, these websites are inaccessible, students can view their marks at bing.com. The schools will automatically get their entire results on email id’s already registered with the CBSE.

Tech-giant Google has partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to make finding results and other exam-related information easier. Therefore, once the result link is activated, Google will show it on the google.co.in.

CBSE Class 10th result 2019: How to check on app

Microsoft has come up with their app SMS organiser. Even if the phone is offline, this app will function. The candidates have to register with their roll number, school code and the date of birth to be able to access their marks. CBSE results can be downloaded from play store — aka.ms/sms.

The CBSE Class 12 results will also be available via Android mobile app “DigiResults”.

Students can also view their results on UMANG Mobile Platform which is available for android, IOS and Windows based Smart Phones.

CBSE Class 10th result 2019: How to check via phone call

The CBSE class 10 results will also be available on phone. The students from Delhi have to call 24300699 while for subscribers in other parts of the country, the number is 011 – 24300699

Schools under Delhi Region

Schools under the Delhi Region are advised to collect the results from the office of the respective Zonal office of Deputy Director of Education after declaration of the result by confirming time with them.

Students can get their Class 12 digital academic documents (Marksheets, Migration Certificate & Pass Certificate) through ‘Parinam Manjusha’ which is integrated with DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.