CBSE 2026 Class 10th Exam Maths Analysis: ‘Fair balance between foundational concepts and critical thinking’

The maximum marks in Basic Mathematics and Standard Mathematics papers were 80, and the time allowed was three hours. Know section-wise analysis of Standard and Basic Maths.

By: Education Desk
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 02:01 PM IST
CBSE 2026 Class 10th Exam Maths AnalysisCBSE 2026 Class 10th Exam Maths Analysis (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representative)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the Standard Mathematics and Basic Mathematics papers for class 10 on February 17. Students who appeared for the class 10 CBSE 2026 board exams on the first day said the papers were easy to understand and well-balanced across sections. The difficulty level of the CBSE 2026 Maths class 10 questions was easy to moderate, the experts say.

As per the analysis shared by JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru’s faculty – Vamanrao S Patil (TGT) and Benasir P A (TGT), the class 10 mathematics exam was of a moderate level, NCERT-focused, and the case-based section demanded deeper analysis. The paper, according to them, was comparatively easier than last year’s paper. The maths question paper comprehensively covered the entire syllabus and was largely based on NCERT content, enabling well-prepared students to attempt most questions confidently, JIRS faculty added.

The MCQs and most two-mark questions were straightforward and concept-based, making them accessible to students with a clear understanding of fundamental concepts. However, the final two questions in Section D were relatively challenging, requiring detailed steps, a structured presentation, and deeper conceptual clarity, they added.

As per JIRS faculty, Section E, which featured case-based questions, demanded careful reading, analytical thinking, and effective time management. Though based on NCERT concepts, these questions tested students’ ability to apply mathematical understanding in real-life contexts.

“Overall, while the majority of the paper was manageable, Sections D and E required additional time and thoughtful interpretation. Students with thorough preparation and strong conceptual understanding were well-positioned to achieve good results,” the TGT teachers said while analysing the paper.

CBSE 2026 Class 10th Basic Maths Analysis

According to Tanmoy Das, PGT Mathematics, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam, the recent Basic Mathematics examination is generally perceived as being of a moderate difficulty level, offering a fair balance between foundational concepts and critical thinking.

While the paper followed a familiar structure, the Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) stood out for being notably lengthy, Das added, saying that the initial questions required students to invest significant time in analysis and calculation, demanding more than just a surface-level understanding to navigate the options effectively.

The maximum marks in the Basic Mathematics paper was 80, and the time allowed was three hours. The question paper contained 38 questions, and all questions were compulsory. The paper was divided into five sections: A, B, C, D, and E.

Section A comprised of multiple choice questions (MCQs) and assertion-reason based questions of one mark each. Section B contained very short answer (VSA) type questions carrying two marks each. Section C comprised of short answer (SA) type questions carrying three marks each. In Section D, questions were long answer (LA) type questions carrying five marks each. In Section E, questions were case study-based questions carrying four marks each, with sub-parts of 1, 1, and 2 marks, respectively.

There was no overall choice in the Math Basic paper. However, an internal choice was provided in a few questions of Section B, Section C and Section D. An internal choice was also provided in all the two-mark questions of Section E.

In contrast, the case study questions, the Assam PGT teacher said, were lauded for their directness and clarity. Since many of these problems reflected scenarios that students had repeatedly practised, they were considered common and highly approachable, he added.

The five-mark section also featured straight-forward, “good” questions that allowed students to demonstrate their depth of knowledge, although a specific problem regarding circles introduced a “tricky” element that tested higher-order thinking skills. The short-answer sections maintained this balanced tone, with three-mark questions falling into the moderate category and two-mark questions being described as easy and direct.

However, examiners cleverly embedded a probability question in the two-mark section that, while seemingly simple, served as a tool to evaluate the students’ ability to apply mathematical concepts to practical scenarios. Overall, the paper rewarded students who had focused on consistent practice and application-based learning, the teacher added.

CBSE 2026 Class 10th Standard Maths Analysis

The maximum mark for the Standard Math paper was also 80, and the time allowed was three hours. The question paper contained 38 questions, and all questions were compulsory. The paper was divided into five sections: A, B, C, D, and E.

As per Nilutpal Bora, PGT Mathematics, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam, the CBSE Class 10 Maths Standard exam was well-balanced and aligned with students’ expectations. The paper focused on comprehension, critical thinking, and application-based questions.

The MCQs were based on HCF, LCM, AP and probability were easy, while questions related to assertion and reason in the MCQ section were slightly tricky. The MCQs remained consistent across all three sets, Bora added, saying that the two-mark questions were of moderate difficulty. Sections C and D primarily featured questions from previous years’ papers (PYQs) on topics such as theorems on circles, triangles, proving irrationality of numbers, probability sums on dice, linear equations and mean, median and mode of statistics.

The three case-based questions were based on arithmetic progression, surface area, volume and application of trigonometry. These were of moderate difficulty and also aligned with previous PYQs.

Section A question were multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and Assertion-Reason based questions of one mark each.

In Section B, question were very short-answer (VSA) type carrying two marks each. Section C contained short-answer (SA) type questions carrying three marks each. Section D comprised long-answer (LA) type questions carrying five marks each.

In Section E, question were case study-based questions carrying four marks each, with sub-parts of one, one, and two marks respectively.

There was no overall choice in the paper. However, an internal choice was provided in a few questions in Section B, Section C and Section D. An internal choice was also provided in all the 2-mark questions of Section E.

 

