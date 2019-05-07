CBSE Class 10th result 2019: Girl with cerebral palsy is the star of her school

Years ago, several schools had refused to admit Mamta Nayak (17) owing to her condition — she has cerebral palsy. On Monday, Mamta became the star of Rajhans Vidyalaya in Andheri West with a score of 90.4 per cent in her CBSE Class X exam.

People with cerebral palsy are often unable to walk independently or write or speak clearly. Mamta, who had to balance her studies with physiotherapy sessions to manage these symptoms, scored 452 out of 500. She was exempted from the Math paper and gave her other exams orally.

School principal Deepshika Shrivastav said Mamta is an inspiration for everyone at the school, including the teachers. She referred to Mamta as a ‘loving, hard-working child who smiles a lot”.

“It has been a pleasure to see her grow up,” she said.

Mamta’s mother, Rupali, attends school with her and teaches her all the subjects, alleviating the need for any external coaching.

Rupali said she is thankful to her parents, relatives and the school for playing a role in Mamta’s results.

“The school gave us concessions to leave early, come late and allowed me inside classes. I would clear my doubts with the teachers. In spite of her physical limitations, Mamta has a good memory and loves to study,” she said.

Unable to opt for music or art, Mamta took up social science, a subject in which she scored 92 marks out of 100. “Maybe she will go for psychology later,” said Rupali.