CBSE Class 10th exam datesheet released, check schedule

CBSE Board Class 10 Exam Date Sheet 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet of class 10 examination. The exams will be held in offline mode from May 4 to June 10. The board has said they have released the schedule three months prior the exam so that “they make their study plan and overcome the problems faced during pandemic.”

The class 10 exam will begin at 10:30 am till 1:30 pm from May 4.

CBSE Class 10 exam schedule

May 4- Odia, Kannada, Lepcha

May 6- English language and literature

May 10- Hindi course- A, B

May 11- Urdu course- A, Bengali, Tamil, Persian, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Elem Book-K and ACCY

May 12- Punjabi, German

May 13- Malayalam, French, Russian, Urdu Course- B

May 15- Science theory/ practical

May 17- Painting

May 18- National Cadet Corps, Gurung, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music (vocal), (MEL INS), (PER INS)

May 20- Home Science

May 21- Mathematics Standard, Basic

May 22- Japanese, Elem of Business, Carnatic Music (Vocal), (PER INS)

May 25- Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Assamese, Tibetan, Nepali, Limboo, Telugu-Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa

May 27- Social Science

May 29- Information Technology, Introduction to Tourism, Artificial Intelligence

May 31- Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to finance market, Beauty and wellness, Agriculturte, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Marketing and Sales, Health Care, Apparel, Media, Multi Skill Found, Course

June 2- Arabic, Sanskrit

June 7- Computer Applications.

The paper will have 33 per cent internal choice questions, also 30 per cent of the syllabus been reduced. The candidates need to follow COVID-19 pandemic precautions, wearing face mask will be a must and social distancing will be maintained. The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. The result will be announced by July 15.