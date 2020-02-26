Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
CBSE Class 10th English paper analysis, question paper: Easy exam, tough evaluation expected

CBSE class 10 English exam over. Based on students' reaction, the exam was found to be very easy and more 100s can be expected is CBSE goes soft on marking and evaluation.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 26, 2020 2:28:20 pm
cbse. cbse class 10 question paper, cbse.nic.in, cbse class 10 English analysis, cbse class 10 english question paper, cbse news, board exams 2020, education news CBSE class 10 English exam conducted today. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational image)

CBSE 10th exam: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted class 10 exam today barring the riot-affected North East and North Delhi region. While for students whose exam centre falls in these areas will be announced later. Those who appeared for the exam found it to be easy.

Geeta Khokhran, TGT English, VidyaGyan said, “Paper was easy and scoreable paper, as per the students’ reaction. Even the writing part which is often considered tough was very familiar. Since the paper was simple, we can expect a tough evaluation. If the checking is kept easy, the number of 100s can go high this year.”

The paper was as per the new format prescribed by the Board. While last year several errors were spotted in the exam. This year, no error or mis-type has come to notice, yet. Nothing has been out of syllabus. To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks, theory and in the practical. Students and experts analysis are awaited. Keep checking this page. Next major exam for class 10 is Hindi on February 29, Saturday.

