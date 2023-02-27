scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
CBSE Class 10th English exam analysis: ‘Easy and balanced paper’ say teachers, students

CBSE Class 10 English exam analysis: Teachers said the exam pattern encouraged value-based learning while discouraging the rote learning method.

cbse 10th english exam analysisAs per the students, the paper was easy and could easily be attempted in the given time. ( Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
CBSE Class 10th English paper analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today conducted class 10 English exam. As per the students, the paper was easy and could easily be attempted in the given time.

Shreya Chaudhary, a student of DPS School, said that all sections of the paper were from the syllabus and the questions were simple and direct. “The pattern of the question paper was the same as the sample paper released by the Board. The reading comprehension and literature questions were direct,” she said.

Read |CBSE warns against fake news of paper leak in Class 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023

Meanwhile, teachers agreed on the easy difficulty level of the exam and said the pattern encouraged value-based learning while discouraging the rote learning method.

Jyoti Tiwari, TGT English at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Lucknow said the class 10 English exam has left students with big smiles. “The unseen passages in Section A were easier than the pre-boards and the students were able to answer them with ease. All questions in the reading section were a good mix of textual knowledge and out-of-the-box thinking. The questions in the literature section were interesting and direct and students could answer them well due to their detailed knowledge of the text,” Tiwari said.  

Snigdha Baruah, senior teacher at Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, said that the pattern of the question paper was the same as the sample paper released by the Board which helped students complete the exam within the given time with sufficient time for revision.

“The grammar section was designed to test basic grammatical knowledge in a simplified manner. In the literature section, questions were simple yet tested the in-depth reading of the chapters. The questions were based on analysis, reasoning and critical thinking. The paper was aptly designed for all kinds of learners,” Baruah added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 15:10 IST
