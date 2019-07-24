Toggle Menu
CBSE Class 10th compartment result declared: How to check online

CBSE class 10 compartment result 2019: To pass the exam, candidates needed to secure 33 per cent marks. This year, CBSE had changed the class 10 passing criteria. The aggregate marks include marks obtained in theory and practical as opposed to theory only, earlier.

CBSE class 10th compartment result 2019: Check result at cbse.nic.in. (Representational image) Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

CBSE class 10th compartment result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for the compartment exams conducted for class 10. Those who appeared for the compartment exam can check their result at cbse.nic.in. The CBSE class 10 compartment exams were conducted from July 2 to July 9 across 591 exam centres.

CBSE class 10 compartment result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – cbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on CBSE results link
Step 3: Click on class 10 compartment result link
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Result will appear, download

The compartment exam is conducted for those who could not clear the class 10 board exam in the first attempt. In CBSE class 10 result 2019, there was a rise in the pass percentage by 4.40 per cent from last year. As many as 91.1 per cent of students had cleared the exam. Around 18 lakh students are awaiting class 10 results. A total of 13 students secures rank 1 with 499 out of 500 marks.

