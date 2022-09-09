scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2022 Declared: Here’s how to check score card

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2022: Students who appeared for the class 10 compartment exams can now check and download their compartment results at the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The compartment exams for Class 10 students were conducted by CBSE from August 23 to 29.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced the class 10 compartment exam result 2022. Students who appeared for the class 10 compartment exams can now check and download their compartment results at the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Apart from the official website, the result can also be checked and downloaded online via Digilocker and UMANG mobile app. CBSE conducted the compartment exams for class 10 students from August 23 to 29.

Read |CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result: Board to introduce security pin for Digilocker accounts, here's how to download it

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE — cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on CBSE class 10 compartment result link.

Step 3: Fill login credentials such as your roll number, school number and date of birth and press submit.

Step 4: After submitting, your CBSE compartment result 2022 will show on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your result for future use and reference.

Also Read |CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams Result 2022: Tentative schedule for verification of marks released

Additionally, the school wise result will also be sent to schools on their official email id- school code@shiksha.in. For digital marksheet cum certificate, students can login at the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in

Now that the result has been declared, students can also expect CBSE to soon reveal the detailed modalities for applying for the verification of marks, obtaining photocopy of the answer books and re-evaluation of the answers of the candidates who have appeared for the compartment examinations 2022.

This year, the overall pass percentage for class 10 exams was 94.40 per cent and for class 12, it was recorded at 92.71 per cent .

J&K Congress sees one silver lining in Azad's exit: more elbow room

Cyrus Mistry death

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Tamil Nadu: 60-year-old man takes mother's body to crematorium in wheelchair

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

