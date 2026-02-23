CBSE Class 10th Board Science Exam: Important chapters, formulas, exam blueprint

Priya Ahuja and Shaifali Bhatia

As CBSE Class 10 Science Board examinations approach, it remains a pivotal subject that demands a blend of analytical thinking and factual precision. With the introduction of the 2025-26 sample paper pattern, the board has further emphasised competency-based questions. This article provides a comprehensive roadmap — from the blueprint of the paper to subject-specific masterstrokes — to help you secure a top-tier score.

Success in Science is rarely about rote memorisation — it is about understanding how the world works and presenting that knowledge effectively.

The Blueprint: Understanding the pattern

The latest CBSE pattern shifts the focus toward application-based learning. The paper is now strictly divided into three subject-specific sections — Biology, Chemistry, and Physics — totalling 80 marks across 39 questions.

Marks Distribution

Section A covers Biology, with 16 questions carrying 30 marks. Section B covers Chemistry, with 13 questions carrying 25 marks. Section C covers Physics, with 10 questions carrying 25 marks. The overall paper totals 39 questions worth 80 marks.

Question Breakdown by Type

–MCQs and Assertion-Reason questions carry 1 mark each — Biology has 9, Chemistry has 8, and Physics has 3.

–Short Answer questions carry 2 marks each — Biology has 3, Chemistry has 1, and Physics has 2.

–Short Answer questions requiring diagrams or explanations carry 3 marks each — Biology has 2, Chemistry has 2, and Physics has 3.

–Case and Experiment-Based questions carry 4 marks each, with one question per section.

–Long Answer questions carry 5 marks each, again with one question per section.

What to focus on in reading time?

The reading time is not just for reading — it is for planning. Use these 15 minutes to eliminate panic and map out your paper.

–Prioritise MCQs first. Mentally solve as many 1-mark questions as possible. This gives you a head start once the writing clock begins.

–Next, analyse the case-based questions by reading the passages in Sections A, B, and C. These are often long, and reading them during this window saves valuable time later.

–Use this period to identify internal choices provided in the 3 and 5-mark questions, and decide which option you can explain better — whether through diagrams or formulas.

–Finally, run a quick difficulty filter: mentally mark questions as easy, medium, or hard, then begin writing with the easy ones to build momentum. As per the latest CBSE guidelines, students must attempt all questions of one section together.

Subject-wise strategy and important units

Biology: 30 Marks

Biology holds the highest weightage. It tests your ability to visualise and analyse biological processes and explain them with technical keywords.

–Practice interpreting Punnett squares and energy pyramids. In the 2026 pattern, you are likely to encounter data-heavy questions on genetics or ecosystems.

–Use precise scientific terminology — replace phrases like “blood goes in” with “oxygenated blood is pumped through the systemic circuit.”

–NCERT is non-negotiable here. Read the textbook thoroughly, make concept maps, identify potential assertions and reasoning sentences, and analyse the activity boxes carefully.

–Underline key terms like transpiration pull, peristalsis, or synapse. Diagrams are equally non-negotiable — practice labelling and drawing Stomata, Nutrition in Amoeba, Double Circulation, the Respiratory System, Nephron, Neuron, Reflex Arc, Phototropism, Asexual Reproduction types, the Female Reproductive System, Cross Section of a Flower with the pistil in detail, and the Dicot Seed.

–In Biology, presentation matters. Write clean answers, underline keywords, and use bullet points.

Chemistry: 25 Marks

Chemistry is the most scoring section if you approach it systematically. It moves from basic reactions to complex carbon structures.

–Carbon and Its Compounds, Metals and Non-metals are the pillars of this section. An unbalanced equation in an exam is a missed opportunity for full marks — balance every equation, every time.

–Core concepts tested include balancing chemical equations, properties of salts, and the reactivity series of metals.

–Most case-based questions are derived directly from the activities — the blue boxes — in NCERT.

–Build a reference table of common precipitates and colour changes, such as Copper Sulfate turning from blue to green when reacting with Iron.

–Practice writing balanced equations daily and learn all symbols, formulas, and conditions. For Carbon and Its Compounds, practice structures, revise nomenclature, and learn reactions with examples.

–Always mention physical states — (s), (l), (g), (aq) — in equations to demonstrate scientific rigour.

–Diagrams and flowcharts help retain processes like corrosion, metallurgy, and metal extraction. Many questions come directly from NCERT examples, tables, and diagrams. Never skip them.

Physics: 25 Marks

Physics is not just about formulas — it is about understanding how the world moves. It requires the least memorisation but the most practice, testing mathematical application and spatial reasoning.

–Light — Reflection and Refraction — and Electricity are critical chapters for 5-mark numericals. Understand every concept from the NCERT before solving questions.

–Avoid rote learning entirely.

–Maintain a small notebook with all formulas and revise it daily. Learn derivations step by step and practice writing them neatly.

–Be meticulous with positive and negative signs in mirror and lens problems, and solve varied numericals, particularly from Electricity, Light Reflection and Refraction, and Magnetic Effects of Electric Current.

–For ray diagrams, use a sharp pencil and ensure arrows indicating the direction of light are clearly visible.

–Read word problems carefully to avoid misinterpretation. Show your working wherever possible, even in MCQs.

How to attempt the paper for a 95-plus score

Many toppers prefer starting with the 5-mark questions while their mind is fresh, then moving to MCQs — though you may follow the sequence that suits you best within each section.

Avoid long paragraphs in descriptive answers. Use bullet points for clarity. For numericals, write the “Given” data with units, state the formula used, show step-by-step calculations, and box the final answer with the correct unit.

For time management, allocate roughly 1 to 2 minutes per 1-mark question, 5 to 8 minutes per 2 and 3-mark question, and 15 minutes per 5-mark question. Reserve 10 to 15 minutes at the end for revision.

-By Priya Ahuja and Shaifali Bhatia, Educators, Shiv Nadar School, Gurgaon