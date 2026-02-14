CBSE class 10 board exams 2026: Why ‘writing everything you know’ might actually lower your score

CBSE examinations are not just a collection of set of questions. Marks are allocated to specific value points or key words, and examiners are trained to award marks accordingly.

By: Education Desk
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 10:42 AM IST
Board exams 2026 expert answer writing tipsBoard exams 2026 expert answer writing tips
Make us preferred source on Google

-by Pallavi Upadhyaya

‘Board Examinations’, the word instils familiar concern among parents and students alike: We often hear our students quote “I knew the answers, but I don’t know why my scores doesn’t reflect it.” It is not the lack of effort, it is just the lapse between preparation, presentation and performance. Students need to understand how CBSE evaluates answers.

Over the years, CBSE has changed its was of assessment, it no longer appreciates or promotes rote-learning, rather it gives preference to competency-oriented evaluation system. Due to this change, students are now assessed on their ability to interpret questions, organise responses, and present ideas with clarity and not just content knowledge. Understanding this expectation is important for students of both classes, X and XII.

Also Read| CBSE ends manual paper checking: What changes for examiners and answer-writing for students

CBSE examinations are not just a collection of set of questions. Each paper follows a defined blueprint that specifies unit-wise weightage, question types, and skill levels being tested. Marks are allocated to specific value points or key words, and examiners are trained to award marks accordingly.

This means that writing “everything you know” on a topic does not guarantee higher scores. What matters is whether the answer addresses the specific demand of the question within the scope of the marking scheme.

Also Read| CBSE Board Exams: What’s new and how it affects you

Story continues below this ad

Students need to understand a 3 marker question demands at least 3 pointers whereas a 5 or 6 marker will fetch marks on elaborated answers which does not deviate from the topic in question.

Reading the Questions Carefully Is Half the Answer

Overlooking key words is one of the most common mistakes that students make.

Words, such as describe, explain, analyse, justify, illustrate, elaborate, compare or contrast does not mean the same. Each signals a different approach.

–Describe requires factual detailing

–Explain calls for reasons or causes

–Analyse demands breaking information into parts and examining relationships

–Justify requires arguments supported by evidence

If students pause and read the ‘command words’ their answers tend to be more relevant that the others.

Story continues below this ad

Structure Is Not Optional

A well-structured answer can be easily evaluated and consequently, will fetch better marks. A simple structure works across subjects:

–Introduction: A brief opening line that directly addresses the question

–Body: Clearly separated points or paragraphs, each dealing with one idea

–Suggestion: A solution is to be given instead of beating around the bush

–Conclusion: A short summative statement where appropriate

Story continues below this ad

This structure works with theoretical subjects like English, History, Geography, Political Science, Social Science etc. Whereas stepwise presentation, correct terminology, and logical sequencing are key for subjects like Science and Mathematics.

Also Read| On-screen marking for CBSE Class 12 exams 2026 will ensure faster, transparent evaluation: Sanyam Bhardwaj

Legible handwriting, proper spacing, and controlled underlining of key terms also contribute positively to presentation irrespective of which subject you are attempting.

Errors That Cost Marks

Even well-prepared students lose marks due to:

–Misinterpretation of the question

–Writing irrelevant information

–Exceeding or falling short of the expected length

–Poor time management

–Ignoring internal choices or choosing them unwisely

–Leaving answers unfinished

–Incorrect numbering

–Not utilising the reading time judiciously

–Incorrect spellings

–Illegible writing and presentation

Story continues below this ad

Board examinations reward consistency and composure as much as knowledge.

What Students Can Do in the Examination Hall

–Read the question paper carefully before beginning

–Allocate time strictly according to marks

–Attempt questions you are confident about first

–Leave space between answers for clarity

Use the final minutes to review content, not rewrite answers

For Class X students, accuracy and clarity form the foundation of good scoring. For Class XII students, evaluators additionally look for depth, interpretation, and mature expression of ideas.

Story continues below this ad

Not an Innate but Acquired Skill

Effective answer writing is not an inborn talent. It is a skill developed through guided practice, awareness of the marking scheme, and reflection on feedback. When students align their preparation with CBSE’s assessment philosophy, they not only score better but also develop clearer thinking and expression.

In board examinations, knowledge earns marks only when it is communicated well. Learning to write answers the CBSE way helps students ensure that their effort is reflected fairly on the mark sheet.

All the best to all the students appearing their board examinations this year. God bless you all!

The author is Principal, Delhi Public School, R N Extension

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
pannun
Accused Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court
Seva Teerth, Seva Teerth complex, Narendra Modi, Raisina Hill, Kartavya Bhavan, PMO, Shaktikanta Das, Ajit Doval, Indian express news, current affairs
Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhavan built to fulfil the aspirations of India: PM Modi
valentines day in bollywood movies
'From Kabir Singh's obsession to Shankar's petrol bombs': 5 Bollywood-inspired 'Toxic Tropes' to avoid this Valentine's Day
excludive madhubala image from express archive
Madhubala carried a revolver after she became the target of a smear campaign, was called 'far superior' than Raj Kapoor
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
Pakistan
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Bangladesh politics explained: Bangladesh election
With BNP’s landslide win in Bangladesh, India must deal with a complex history
Bhagyashree pushes for cardio warm up
'Gets metabolism up': Decoding Bhagyashree’s high-power warm-up routine
Victoria Espinel
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Advertisement
Must Read
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
'A horror nightmare': How Arjun Erigaisi’s 'pawn war' crushed Magnus Carlsen in a wild Freestyle World Championship upset
File image of Arjun Erigaisi taking on Magnus Carlsen. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
‘Digital trade has not kept pace with technology’: Business Software Alliance CEO Victoria Espinel
Victoria Espinel
Most mobile apps claiming to help Indian farmers die a natural death: Prof. Yadati Narahari, IISc
prof narahari
After superalignment and AGI Readiness, OpenAI shutters the mission alignment team
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has appointed the former mission alignment head as the company’s chief futurist. (Express Photo)
'Gets metabolism up': Decoding Bhagyashree’s high-power warm-up routine
Bhagyashree pushes for cardio warm up
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement