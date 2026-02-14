CBSE class 10 board exams 2026: Why ‘writing everything you know’ might actually lower your score

-by Pallavi Upadhyaya

‘Board Examinations’, the word instils familiar concern among parents and students alike: We often hear our students quote “I knew the answers, but I don’t know why my scores doesn’t reflect it.” It is not the lack of effort, it is just the lapse between preparation, presentation and performance. Students need to understand how CBSE evaluates answers.

Over the years, CBSE has changed its was of assessment, it no longer appreciates or promotes rote-learning, rather it gives preference to competency-oriented evaluation system. Due to this change, students are now assessed on their ability to interpret questions, organise responses, and present ideas with clarity and not just content knowledge. Understanding this expectation is important for students of both classes, X and XII.

CBSE examinations are not just a collection of set of questions. Each paper follows a defined blueprint that specifies unit-wise weightage, question types, and skill levels being tested. Marks are allocated to specific value points or key words, and examiners are trained to award marks accordingly.

This means that writing “everything you know” on a topic does not guarantee higher scores. What matters is whether the answer addresses the specific demand of the question within the scope of the marking scheme.

Students need to understand a 3 marker question demands at least 3 pointers whereas a 5 or 6 marker will fetch marks on elaborated answers which does not deviate from the topic in question.

Reading the Questions Carefully Is Half the Answer

Overlooking key words is one of the most common mistakes that students make.

Words, such as describe, explain, analyse, justify, illustrate, elaborate, compare or contrast does not mean the same. Each signals a different approach.

–Describe requires factual detailing

–Explain calls for reasons or causes

–Analyse demands breaking information into parts and examining relationships

–Justify requires arguments supported by evidence

If students pause and read the ‘command words’ their answers tend to be more relevant that the others.

Structure Is Not Optional

A well-structured answer can be easily evaluated and consequently, will fetch better marks. A simple structure works across subjects:

–Introduction: A brief opening line that directly addresses the question

–Body: Clearly separated points or paragraphs, each dealing with one idea

–Suggestion: A solution is to be given instead of beating around the bush

–Conclusion: A short summative statement where appropriate

This structure works with theoretical subjects like English, History, Geography, Political Science, Social Science etc. Whereas stepwise presentation, correct terminology, and logical sequencing are key for subjects like Science and Mathematics.

Legible handwriting, proper spacing, and controlled underlining of key terms also contribute positively to presentation irrespective of which subject you are attempting.

Errors That Cost Marks

Even well-prepared students lose marks due to:

–Misinterpretation of the question

–Writing irrelevant information

–Exceeding or falling short of the expected length

–Poor time management

–Ignoring internal choices or choosing them unwisely

–Leaving answers unfinished

–Incorrect numbering

–Not utilising the reading time judiciously

–Incorrect spellings

–Illegible writing and presentation

Board examinations reward consistency and composure as much as knowledge.

What Students Can Do in the Examination Hall

–Read the question paper carefully before beginning

–Allocate time strictly according to marks

–Attempt questions you are confident about first

–Leave space between answers for clarity

Use the final minutes to review content, not rewrite answers

For Class X students, accuracy and clarity form the foundation of good scoring. For Class XII students, evaluators additionally look for depth, interpretation, and mature expression of ideas.

Not an Innate but Acquired Skill

Effective answer writing is not an inborn talent. It is a skill developed through guided practice, awareness of the marking scheme, and reflection on feedback. When students align their preparation with CBSE’s assessment philosophy, they not only score better but also develop clearer thinking and expression.

In board examinations, knowledge earns marks only when it is communicated well. Learning to write answers the CBSE way helps students ensure that their effort is reflected fairly on the mark sheet.

All the best to all the students appearing their board examinations this year. God bless you all!

The author is Principal, Delhi Public School, R N Extension