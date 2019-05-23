CBSE Class 10th and 12th compartment datesheet released, check here

CBSE class 10, 12 compartment dates 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the compartment exam datesheet for those who could not clear their class 10 or class 12 board exams in their first try. The class 10 compartment exams will begin from June 2 (Tuesday) and conclude on July 10 (Wednesday). The CBSE class 12 compartment exams will be conducted on a single day – July 2, 2019 (Tuesday). Candidates can download their date sheet from the official website — cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE exams will begin at 10:30 am and the students will be given their answer booklets by 10:15 am. They will have 15 minutes’ time dedicated only to read the question paper thoroughly.

Check CBSE class 10 date sheet

In addition to the theory examination given above, there will also be a practical test of those candidates who have failed in a subject involving practical. These exams, states the CBSE circular, should be over by July 15 for students appearing from open school and June 30 for those appearing from regular school mode.

Just like any other exam, to clear the CBSE compartment class 10, 12 exams too, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent based in theory as well as practical and aggregate score.

In CBSE class 12 board exams, a total of 2,00,057 students failed. In CBSE class 10 board results too, a large number of students failed the exam.