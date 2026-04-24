CBSE Class 10th 2026 2nd Board Exams: Over 6.68 lakh register; science tops choices

The second phase of the examinations will be conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026 (Express photograph by Arul Horizon/ representative image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recorded 6,68,854 registrations from regular candidates for the Class 10 second board examinations, according to a press release issued on April 24, 2026. The registrations were completed after the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC).

Among the registered students, 4,74,491 have opted for science, making it the most chosen subject for improvement. A total of 5,25,655 students have registered only for improvement, while 85,285 are appearing under the compartment category. Another 57,914 students have opted for both compartment and improvement.

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In the first phase of the Class 10 board examinations, 23,16,008 students passed out of 24,71,777 who appeared, recording a pass percentage of 93.70 per cent. The total number of registered candidates in the first exam was 24,83,479. The exams were conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026, and the results were declared on April 15.