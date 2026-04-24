CBSE Class 10th 2026 2nd Board Exams: Over 6.68 lakh register; science tops choices

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recorded 6,68,854 registrations from regular candidates for the Class 10 second board examinations, according to a press release issued on April 24, 2026. The registrations were completed after the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC).
Among the registered students, 4,74,491 have opted for science, making it the most chosen subject for improvement. A total of 5,25,655 students have registered only for improvement, while 85,285 are appearing under the compartment category. Another 57,914 students have opted for both compartment and improvement.
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In the first phase of the Class 10 board examinations, 23,16,008 students passed out of 24,71,777 who appeared, recording a pass percentage of 93.70 per cent. The total number of registered candidates in the first exam was 24,83,479. The exams were conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026, and the results were declared on April 15.
The board has allowed students to appear for the second examination for improvement in up to three subjects, including science, mathematics, social science, and languages. The higher score obtained across the two attempts will be reflected in the final marksheet cum certificate.
The LOC submission process for the second examination was conducted in three phases – March 18 to 31, April 16 to 20 with fee payment, and April 21 to 22 with a late fee.
Out of the total regular candidates opting for the Class 10 second exams, as many as 2,66,209 are female and 4,02,643 are male, while two candidates fall under the ‘other’ category. Among female candidates, 31,548 are in the compartment category, 2,15,215 in improvement, and 19,446 in both. Among male candidates, 53,736 are in compartment, 3,10,439 in improvement, and 38,468 in both.
In terms of subject combinations, 1,92,508 candidates have opted for one subject, 2,79,227 for two subjects, and 1,97,119 for three subjects. After science, mathematics standard has 3,68,843 registrations, followed by mathematics basic with 1,78,878 and social science with 1,54,619. English language and literature has 98,536 registrations.
Among language subjects, Hindi Course-A has 29,860 registrations and Hindi Course-B has 23,476. Other languages include Odia (3,295), Malayalam (2,462), Telugu (1,875), Tamil (1,836), Kannada (1,527), Sanskrit (1,500), and Sanskrit Communicative (1,469). English Communicative has 5,413 registrations, while Punjabi has 1,018 and French has 809. Subjects such as Artificial Intelligence, Retail, Painting, and Hindustani Music Vocal have very few registrations.
The second phase of the examinations will be conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026. Final passing documents will be issued after the declaration of the second exam results, expected by the end of June.
Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj in the statement released in this regard stated that the two-board exam system allows students to improve their performance without affecting their progression to the next academic stage.