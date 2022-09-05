CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exams Results 2022: Board releases tentative schedule for verification of marks

CBSE Class 10th, 12th compartment Exams Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the tentative schedule for verification of marks, obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer books for compartment examination 2022. The schedule can be downloaded from the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in.

According to the official schedule released by CBSE, verification of marks will begin from the second day from the date of declaration of result to the third day of result declaration. After that, the scanned photocopies of evaluated answer books will be released on the eighth day from the day of result declaration.

This will be followed by re-evaluation of result which will be conducted on the 13th day from the date of result declaration.

While this schedule is not fixed and is subject to change, CBSE has released the tentative schedule to make students aware in case they wish to avail any of these facilities after the result for class 10 and 12 compartment exams is announced.

This year, the compartment exams for classes 10 and 12 began on August 23, and while the exams concluded on the same day for class 12, they ended on August 29 for class 10. Once the compartment result is announced, candidates will be able to check their score card at these official website — results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in ,results.gov.in, cbse.digitallocker.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.