CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2026 Date: When will Board announce results?

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the Class 10 examination on March 11, while the CBSE Class 12 exams will end on April 9. With the implementation of the two board exams for Class 10 from the current academic session, students might be curious to know when CBSE will release Class 10 and 12 results.

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Before the two board exams, CBSE used to release Class 10 and 12 results together by the second week of May; however, with its implementation, the results for the two classes will be released separately. Students can expect that CBSE Class 10 results will be released by the third or fourth week of April. CBSE Class 12 results can be declared by the second week of May.

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Once released, the results will be available on CBSE’s official websites — cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in — as well as through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. Students will be able to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results through the roll number mentioned on the admit card.

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As and when the results for the first exam are announced, CBSE Class 10 students will need to gear up for their second board exam, which is expected to begin in the first week of May. Admit cards for this exam will be issued in the last week of April, following the declaration of the Class 10 results. The results for the CBSE second exam can likely be announced by the end of June.

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Meanwhile, the second CBSE board examination is optional. Students may choose to appear only if they wish to improve their scores. For the final results, the better score in the two exams will be considered for the computation of the final result. The syllabus for the second examination will remain the same as that of the first examination.

To know more about CBSE Results, websites, second board exams, and marksheet, check IE Education.

Under the scheme, a student can appear for improvement in a maximum of three subjects in the second examination. Students who fail in two subjects in the first examination will be placed in the compartment category and allowed to appear in the second one. However, students who fail or do not appear in three or more subjects will not be eligible for the second examination. They will be able to appear in the main Board examinations in 2027.