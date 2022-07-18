CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: ‘No delay in board result declaration,’ says Education Minister

CBSE 10th, 12th results: Once declared, students will be able to check their results at the official website - cbse.gov.in (File)

CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022: Clarifying on the CBSE board result declaration, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Sunday said that there is no delay in the CBSE results. “The exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time,” the minister told the media during his visit to Kanpur.

CBSE conducted the class 10, 12 board exams in two phases. The first-term examination was conducted between November and December last year, and the second-term examination in April. The final result will be based on performances in both exams. Once declared, students will be able to check their results at the official website – cbse.gov.in.

The board had recently approached the UGC over universities starting admissions to undergraduate programmes without waiting for the announcement of its Class 12 results. In response, UGC issued an advisory requesting all state and central universities to plan their admissions calendar keeping CBSE class 12 results in mind.

CBSE had last week written request letters ​​to the Kerala and Tamil Nadu governments as well as the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) urging them for an extension of their respective admission processes for the upcoming academic year, until it announces its Class 12 results. As per officials from the board, they are expected not before the third week of July.