CBSE Class 10th, 12th results to be declared by July end: Official

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results for term 2 examinations of classes 10 and 12 by the end of July 2022, a senior official has told The Indian Express.

As per the official comment, the evaluation process is going as per schedule, and students will soon be notified about their results. “The board is on track to advance the schedule. UG admission schedule of different institutions are kept in mind and CBSE (is) in touch with the concerned authorities to protect the interest of its students,” Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Exams, CBSE told The Indian Express.

Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their scores for term 2 exams of classes 10 and 12 through the official websites — cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

This year, the Board divided the academic year into two terms, and the term 2 Board exams for classes 10, 12 were held from April 26 to May 24. While both term exams were conducted in offline mode, term 1 had objective questions but term 2 had subjective questions. In term 1, the students were given OMR sheets this time, and each question carried equal marks that aggregated to a total of 40 marks. Term 1 exams were held in December 2021.

The results for term 1 were declared in March. CBSE had sent the scorecards of class 10 students to their respective schools, instead of releasing it online. The Board had also clarified that a combined marksheet of both terms will be released after the declaration of term 2 results. “Performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores in theory have been communicated as internal Assessment /practical scores are already available with the schools,” CBSE had informed via its official Twitter account.