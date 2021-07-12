CBSE Class 10th, 12th result not releasing this week, confirms official

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not be declaring the class 10 board result this week. The board in its previous notices had said that the result for class 10 students is expected to be released by July 15.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, controller of examinations, CBSE, told indianexpress.com that the board will not be releasing the result this week as schools have not submitted the marks of all students. “The result will not be out this week. We will also be releasing a circular today for schools that have not yet submitted marks to the board. We will issue directives for such schools in the notice,” he said.

Bhardwaj also said the class 12 results will not be declared this week. “The decision to cancel class 12 board exams has been taken some time back. Schools have not yet reached halfway in awarding marks to the students. While results will be declared by July 31, they will definitely not be released this week.”

In 2020, the class 10 result was declared on July 15. Last year, when the coronavirus spread was at its peak, the board had already conducted most of the exams for class 10, except a few in the Northeast Delhi region due to violence in the city. But several exams for class 12 were not held. Keeping in mind the coronavirus outbreak, the CBSE had devised an alternative marking scheme.