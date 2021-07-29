CBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2021: Download ‘roll number finder’ to check score card

o facilitate the students, the board has created an online facility to check the roll numbers allotted to them. (Representative image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the ‘roll number finder’ portal for students to check their board roll numbers. CBSE had cancelled the board exams of classes 10 and 12 this year due to a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. Therefore, the admit cards of the students were not released.

CBSE is going to release the result of class 12 by July 31. The candidates will only be able to check their results by entering the roll number. Since admit cards were not released, the candidates are not aware of their roll numbers to check their results. To facilitate the students, the board has created an online facility to check the roll numbers allotted to them.

Read | Board Exams 2022: CBSE releases rationalised term-wise syllabus for Class 9-12



CBSE Class 10, 12 roll number 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website – www.cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Roll number finder’

Step 3: On the new page, select your class

Step 4: Enter your name, school code, father’s name and mother’s name

Step 5: Click on search data

Step 6: Your roll number will appear on the screen

The students should keep their roll numbers handy once the result is announced by CBSE. The board will declare the result on the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in as well as on Digilocker.

As the Supreme Court had directed the CBSE to announce class 12 result on or before July 31. The schools were given time till July 25 to finalise and submit results. Meanwhile, CBSE on Tuesday tweeted a quirky update onboard results urging the parents to calmly wait as the results will be declared soon.