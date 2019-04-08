CBSE board exams 2019: Not even 10 students appeared for these subjects, exams conducted anyway

CBSE exams: The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has recently concluded the class 10 and class 12 board exams. Over 31 lakh students appeared for the board exams this year. The highest number of students (over 7 lakh) appeared for the physical education exam this year. Yet, there were subjects which did not even have a total of 10 takers from across the country.

According to the data released by the board, the least taken subjects include — Carnatic Music, Mohiniyattam Dance, Health Centre Management, theatre studies, and library information science for class 12. Nonetheless, the exams were conducted. CBSE also held exams for several languages including Bhutia, Lepcha, Limboo, Tanghkul, etc.

One student appeared for Human Rights exam and one appeared for Theatre Studies in Haryana. Five students from all over India appeared for Library and Information Science and 12 appeared for Philosophy.

In a total of 15 subjects where the number of candidates were few and scattered, the board claims to have sent double encrypted question papers to ensure better security.

This year, CBSE also introduced ‘Special Exam Policy’ for students who participate in national, international level sports recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports at ‘mutually convenient dates’. This advantage was availed in 14 cases, as per the official statement by the board.

The exams have concluded and the evaluation process has begun. This year, the board had said that the result will be announced in advance as compared to previous years.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the board secretary Anurag Tripathi said, “The Class 10, 12 results are likely to be declared between May 13 to 17, 2019. The Class 12 results will be announced first, following which the CBSE will declare the Class 10 results after two to three days.” Students can check the results through the official websites — cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.