CBSE Class 10th, 12th re-evaluation, verification process on: Check how to apply

CBSE class 10, 12 re-evaluation: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated the re-verification process for class 10 board exams. The CBSE class 10 board result was declared on May 7, 2019 at cbse.nic.in. Over 18 lakh students appeared for the exam and 91.1 per cent students cleared it.

For those who have not cleared the exam or those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-verification. The marks verification process began on May 10, 2019 and will be closing on May 14, 2019 (Tuesday) up to 5 pm. For each subject, a student will have to pay Rs 500.

For those who want to apply for re-evaluation can do so from May 31 to June 1, 2019 up to 5 pm. For each question to be re-evaluated candidates will have to pay Rs 100 per question.

In verification, the evaluator would re-total the marks and check if no question is left unchecked while in re-evaluation each question will be checked thoroughly again.

For CBSE class 12 board exam results 2019 which were announced on May 3, 2019, about 13 lakh students appeared out of which 83.4 per cent students passed the exam. while the verification process for the CBSE class 12 exam has ended the re-evaluation will begin from May 24 and will conclude on May 25, 2019. For each question a student wants to get re-evaluated, they will have to pay Rs 100.

Students need to apply for the procedure between the given window. The link to apply for re-evaluation will be activated on the official CBSE website, cbse.nic.in.