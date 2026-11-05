CBSE Practical Exam Date Sheet 2027: Schedule announced for winter-bound schools

CBSE Practical Exam Date Sheet 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and 12 practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments for the 2026-27 academic session in winter-bound schools from November 9 to December 19, 2026.

The board has issued instructions to schools regarding the conduct of examinations, appointment of external examiners, submission of marks and uploading of photographs as part of the assessment process.

CBSE practical examination 2026-27: Important details

Particulars Instructions issued by CBSE Practical examination dates November 9 to December 19, 2026 Applicable schools Winter-bound schools External examiners and observers Schools to contact respective regional offices for appointments, wherever required Photograph submission One group photograph of each batch through the app link provided by CBSE Regular-session schools Separate circular to be issued by CBSE

The board has clarified that the present schedule and instructions are applicable only to winter-bound schools. A separate circular will be issued for schools following the regular academic session.

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