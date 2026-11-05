CBSE Practical Exam Date Sheet 2027: Schedule announced for winter-bound schools

CBSE Practical Exam Date Sheet 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and 12 practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments for the 2026-27 academic session in winter-bound schools from November 9 to December 19, 2026.
The board has issued instructions to schools regarding the conduct of examinations, appointment of external examiners, submission of marks and uploading of photographs as part of the assessment process.
CBSE practical examination 2026-27: Important details
|Particulars
|Instructions issued by CBSE
|Practical examination dates
|November 9 to December 19, 2026
|Applicable schools
|Winter-bound schools
|External examiners and observers
|Schools to contact respective regional offices for appointments, wherever required
|Photograph submission
|One group photograph of each batch through the app link provided by CBSE
|Regular-session schools
|Separate circular to be issued by CBSE
The board has clarified that the present schedule and instructions are applicable only to winter-bound schools. A separate circular will be issued for schools following the regular academic session.
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CBSE in its notice also directed schools to prepare the final list of candidates and ensure that only students whose names have been submitted through the online List of Candidates (LOC) are permitted to appear for the practical examinations, project assessments and internal assessments.
The board has clarified that the internal assessment for Class 10 will be conducted only once. Schools are required to complete the assessment and upload marks for all candidates within the given timeline.
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Further, to ensure uniformity and fairness in the assessment process, schools have been instructed to conduct practical examinations and project assessments in two or three sessions a day if the number of students exceeds 30. The number of sessions will depend on the laboratory infrastructure available at the school.
CBSE has also made it mandatory for schools to upload photographs of the practical examinations and assessments. The board will provide an app link through which schools will have to upload one group photograph of each batch appearing for the practical examination.