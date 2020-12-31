CBSE Class 10th, 12th exams from May 4, results by July 15

CBSE exam dates 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold board exams for class 10 and 12 from May 4 to June 10, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced Thursday. The results are expected around July 15. “I had announced earlier that there will be no exams till February due to the unpredictable situation… In the current circumstances, after deliberation we have come to the decision that board exams for class 10 and 12 will be held from May 4 to June 10,” Pokhriyal announced through a live video on his Twitter account.

“We want to get the copies evaluated on time and also have the results declared on time. Results should be declared by July 15. Practical exams will begin from March 1,” he said. In an earlier interaction with teachers, Pokhriyal had said exams will not be held in January-February. He had also ruled out the possibility of holding the exams online, citing digital divide. The CBSE also issued a notification regarding the exams same Thursday.

“As the situation due to COVID-19 pandemic by faced by students/ teachers, and schools is unprecedented, CBSE in order to ensure a conducive environment to the students for the exams and based on the feedbacks and consultations with diverse stakeholders has decided the following and accordingly notified that the board examination for class 10 and 12 will commence from May 4, 2021 (Tuesday),” said the notification signed by Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj.

“Schools will be allowed to conduct Practical/ Project/ Internal Assessment of class 12 from March 1, 2021 (Monday) to the last date of conduct of theory examination of the same class,” it said. The same is also applicable for class 10 practical exams.

CBSE in its notification said the datesheet of “both class 10 and 12 will be issued soon”. “CBSE will also inform all the stakeholders about information related to examination from time to time. Information will be made available on CBSE website. Information available on any other platform including social media should not be treated as correct, if not available on Boards’ website,” it said.