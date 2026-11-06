CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Date Sheet 2027 out; check detailed timetables here

CBSE will conduct the board examination for both classes offline, in pen-and-paper mode at various test centres across the country and in 26 countries abroad in a single shift from (time).

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Nov 6, 2026 07:44 PM IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Date Sheet 20 27CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2027 Out: Candidates can access sample papers on the official website at cbseacademic.nic.in (Photo: AI Generated)
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the board examination schedule for Class 10 and 12 students today (date) on its official website, cbse.gov.in. As per the announced schedule, the CBSE Class 10 board exams 2027 will commence from February 16, while the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2027 are also scheduled to begin from February 16, with Physics as the first paper.

CBSE will conduct the board examination for both classes offline, in pen-and-paper mode at various test centres across the country and in 26 countries abroad in a single shift.

CBSE Class X Exam 2027 Date Sheet

Day & Date Subject Code Subject Name Time
Tuesday, 16th February, 2027 049 PAINTING 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Wednesday, 17th February, 2027 041

241

 MATHEMATICS STANDARD

MATHEMATICS BASIC

 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
Thursday, 18th February, 2027 404

405

407

409

415

416

419

 AUTOMOTIVE

INTRODUCTION TO FIN. MARKETS

BEAUTY & WELLNESS

FOOD PRODUCTION

MULTI-MEDIA

MULTI SKILL FOUNDATION COURSE

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DATA SCIENCE

 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Friday, 19th February, 2027 064 HOME SCIENCE 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
Saturday, 20th February, 2027 154

303

 ELEMENTS OF BUSINESS

URDU COURSE-B

 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
Monday, 22nd February, 2027 086 SCIENCE 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
Tuesday, 23rd February, 2027 406 INTRODUCTION TO TOURISM 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Wednesday, 24th February, 2027 165

402

417

 COMPUTER APPLICATIONS

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Thursday, 25th February, 2027 401

403

408

410

411

412

413

414

420

421

422

 RETAIL

SECURITY

AGRICULTURE

FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS

BANKING & INSURANCE

MARKETING & SALES

HEALTH CARE

APPAREL

ELECTRONICS & HARDWARE

FOUNDATION SKILL FOR SCIENCES

DESIGN THINKING & INNOVATION

 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Friday, 26th February, 2027 101

184

 ENGLISH (COMMUNICATIVE)

ENGLISH (LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE)

 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
Saturday, 27th February, 2027 008

012

013

014

015

024

091

 SINDHI

MALAYALAM

ODIA

ASSAMESE

KANNADA

NEPALI

KOKBOROK

 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
Monday, 1st March, 2027 016

119

122

131

132

133

134

 ARABIC

SANSKRIT(COMMUNICATIVE)

SANSKRIT

RAI

GURUNG

TAMANG

SHERPA

 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
Tuesday, 2nd March, 2027 418 PHYSICAL ACTIVITY TRAINER 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Wednesday, 3rd March, 2027 002

085

 HINDI COURSE-A

HINDI COURSE-B

 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
Thursday, 4th March, 2027 003

004

005

006

009

010

011

089

 URDU COURSE-A

PUNJABI

BENGALI

TAMIL

MARATHI

GUJARATI

MANIPURI

TELUGU – TELANGANA

 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
Friday, 5th March, 2027 007

021

023

025

026

031

032

033

034

035

036

 TELUGU

RUSSIAN

PERSIAN

LIMBOO

LEPCHA

CARNATIC MUSIC (VOCAL)

CARNATIC MUSIC MEL INS.

CARNATIC MUSIC PER. INS.

HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL

HINDUSTANI MUSIC (MEL INS)

HINDUSTANI MUSIC (PER INS)

 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
Saturday, 6th March, 2027 018 FRENCH 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
Monday, 8th March, 2027 087 SOCIAL SCIENCE 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
Tuesday, 9th March, 2027 017

020

076

088

092

093

094

095

096

097

098

099

136

254

 TIBETAN

GERMAN

NATIONAL CADET CORPS

BHOTI

BODO

TANGKHUL

JAPANESE

BHUTIA

SPANISH

KASHMIRI

MIZO

BAHASA MELAYU

THAI

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ELEMENTS OF BOOK KEEPING & ACCOUNTANCY

 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

According to the general guidelines outlined in the official notice, the evaluation of answer scripts will begin nearly 10 days after the conduct of each subject’s examination and will be completed within 12 days.

Continuing with the changes brought in the Class 10 board examination structure last year, CBSE will conduct the Class 10 board exams in two session. Dates for the second session are yet to be announced.

Students appearing for the forthcoming CBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations 2027 can check the detailed date sheets and other exam-related information from the official website mentioned above.

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