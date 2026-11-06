The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the board examination schedule for Class 10 and 12 students today (date) on its official website, cbse.gov.in. As per the announced schedule, the CBSE Class 10 board exams 2027 will commence from February 16, while the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2027 are also scheduled to begin from February 16, with Physics as the first paper.
CBSE will conduct the board examination for both classes offline, in pen-and-paper mode at various test centres across the country and in 26 countries abroad in a single shift.
CBSE Class X Exam 2027 Date Sheet
|Day & Date
|Subject Code
|Subject Name
|Time
|Tuesday, 16th February, 2027
|049
|PAINTING
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|Wednesday, 17th February, 2027
|041
241
|MATHEMATICS STANDARD
MATHEMATICS BASIC
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|Thursday, 18th February, 2027
|404
405
407
409
415
416
419
|AUTOMOTIVE
INTRODUCTION TO FIN. MARKETS
BEAUTY & WELLNESS
FOOD PRODUCTION
MULTI-MEDIA
MULTI SKILL FOUNDATION COURSE
DATA SCIENCE
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|Friday, 19th February, 2027
|064
|HOME SCIENCE
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|Saturday, 20th February, 2027
|154
303
|ELEMENTS OF BUSINESS
URDU COURSE-B
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|Monday, 22nd February, 2027
|086
|SCIENCE
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|Tuesday, 23rd February, 2027
|406
|INTRODUCTION TO TOURISM
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|Wednesday, 24th February, 2027
|165
402
417
|COMPUTER APPLICATIONS
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|Thursday, 25th February, 2027
|401
403
408
410
411
412
413
414
420
421
422
|RETAIL
SECURITY
AGRICULTURE
FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS
BANKING & INSURANCE
MARKETING & SALES
HEALTH CARE
APPAREL
ELECTRONICS & HARDWARE
FOUNDATION SKILL FOR SCIENCES
DESIGN THINKING & INNOVATION
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|Friday, 26th February, 2027
|101
184
|ENGLISH (COMMUNICATIVE)
ENGLISH (LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE)
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|Saturday, 27th February, 2027
|008
012
013
014
015
024
091
|SINDHI
MALAYALAM
ODIA
ASSAMESE
KANNADA
NEPALI
KOKBOROK
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|Monday, 1st March, 2027
|016
119
122
131
132
133
134
|ARABIC
SANSKRIT(COMMUNICATIVE)
SANSKRIT
RAI
GURUNG
TAMANG
SHERPA
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|Tuesday, 2nd March, 2027
|418
|PHYSICAL ACTIVITY TRAINER
|10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|Wednesday, 3rd March, 2027
|002
085
|HINDI COURSE-A
HINDI COURSE-B
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|Thursday, 4th March, 2027
|003
004
005
006
009
010
011
089
|URDU COURSE-A
PUNJABI
BENGALI
TAMIL
MARATHI
GUJARATI
MANIPURI
TELUGU – TELANGANA
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|Friday, 5th March, 2027
|007
021
023
025
026
031
032
033
034
035
036
|TELUGU
RUSSIAN
PERSIAN
LIMBOO
LEPCHA
CARNATIC MUSIC (VOCAL)
CARNATIC MUSIC MEL INS.
CARNATIC MUSIC PER. INS.
HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL
HINDUSTANI MUSIC (MEL INS)
HINDUSTANI MUSIC (PER INS)
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
10:30 AM – 12:30 PM
|Saturday, 6th March, 2027
|018
|FRENCH
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|Monday, 8th March, 2027
|087
|SOCIAL SCIENCE
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
|Tuesday, 9th March, 2027
|017
020
076
088
092
093
094
095
096
097
098
099
136
254
|TIBETAN
GERMAN
NATIONAL CADET CORPS
BHOTI
BODO
TANGKHUL
JAPANESE
BHUTIA
SPANISH
KASHMIRI
MIZO
BAHASA MELAYU
THAI
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ELEMENTS OF BOOK KEEPING & ACCOUNTANCY
|10:30 AM – 01:30 PM
According to the general guidelines outlined in the official notice, the evaluation of answer scripts will begin nearly 10 days after the conduct of each subject’s examination and will be completed within 12 days.
Continuing with the changes brought in the Class 10 board examination structure last year, CBSE will conduct the Class 10 board exams in two session. Dates for the second session are yet to be announced.
Students appearing for the forthcoming CBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations 2027 can check the detailed date sheets and other exam-related information from the official website mentioned above.