The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the board examination schedule for Class 10 and 12 students today (date) on its official website, cbse.gov.in. As per the announced schedule, the CBSE Class 10 board exams 2027 will commence from February 16, while the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2027 are also scheduled to begin from February 16, with Physics as the first paper.

CBSE will conduct the board examination for both classes offline, in pen-and-paper mode at various test centres across the country and in 26 countries abroad in a single shift.

CBSE Class X Exam 2027 Date Sheet

Day & Date Subject Code Subject Name Time Tuesday, 16th February, 2027 049 PAINTING 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Wednesday, 17th February, 2027 041 241 MATHEMATICS STANDARD MATHEMATICS BASIC 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM Thursday, 18th February, 2027 404 405 407 409 415 416 419 AUTOMOTIVE INTRODUCTION TO FIN. MARKETS BEAUTY & WELLNESS FOOD PRODUCTION MULTI-MEDIA MULTI SKILL FOUNDATION COURSE Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads. DATA SCIENCE 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Friday, 19th February, 2027 064 HOME SCIENCE 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM Saturday, 20th February, 2027 154 303 ELEMENTS OF BUSINESS URDU COURSE-B 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM Monday, 22nd February, 2027 086 SCIENCE 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM Tuesday, 23rd February, 2027 406 INTRODUCTION TO TOURISM 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Wednesday, 24th February, 2027 165 402 417 COMPUTER APPLICATIONS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Thursday, 25th February, 2027 401 403 408 410 411 412 413 414 420 421 422 RETAIL SECURITY AGRICULTURE FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS BANKING & INSURANCE MARKETING & SALES HEALTH CARE APPAREL ELECTRONICS & HARDWARE FOUNDATION SKILL FOR SCIENCES DESIGN THINKING & INNOVATION 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Friday, 26th February, 2027 101 184 ENGLISH (COMMUNICATIVE) ENGLISH (LANGUAGE AND LITERATURE) 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM Saturday, 27th February, 2027 008 012 013 014 015 024 091 SINDHI MALAYALAM ODIA ASSAMESE KANNADA NEPALI KOKBOROK 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM Monday, 1st March, 2027 016 119 122 131 132 133 134 ARABIC SANSKRIT(COMMUNICATIVE) SANSKRIT RAI GURUNG TAMANG SHERPA 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM Tuesday, 2nd March, 2027 418 PHYSICAL ACTIVITY TRAINER 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Wednesday, 3rd March, 2027 002 085 HINDI COURSE-A HINDI COURSE-B 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM Thursday, 4th March, 2027 003 004 005 006 009 010 011 089 URDU COURSE-A PUNJABI BENGALI TAMIL MARATHI GUJARATI MANIPURI TELUGU – TELANGANA 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM Friday, 5th March, 2027 007 021 023 025 026 031 032 033 034 035 036 TELUGU RUSSIAN PERSIAN LIMBOO LEPCHA CARNATIC MUSIC (VOCAL) CARNATIC MUSIC MEL INS. CARNATIC MUSIC PER. INS. HINDUSTANI MUSIC VOCAL HINDUSTANI MUSIC (MEL INS) HINDUSTANI MUSIC (PER INS) 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Saturday, 6th March, 2027 018 FRENCH 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM Monday, 8th March, 2027 087 SOCIAL SCIENCE 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM Tuesday, 9th March, 2027 017 020 076 088 092 093 094 095 096 097 098 099 136 254 TIBETAN GERMAN NATIONAL CADET CORPS BHOTI BODO TANGKHUL JAPANESE BHUTIA SPANISH KASHMIRI MIZO BAHASA MELAYU THAI Story continues below this ad ELEMENTS OF BOOK KEEPING & ACCOUNTANCY 10:30 AM – 01:30 PM

According to the general guidelines outlined in the official notice, the evaluation of answer scripts will begin nearly 10 days after the conduct of each subject’s examination and will be completed within 12 days.

Continuing with the changes brought in the Class 10 board examination structure last year, CBSE will conduct the Class 10 board exams in two session. Dates for the second session are yet to be announced.

Students appearing for the forthcoming CBSE Class 10, 12 board examinations 2027 can check the detailed date sheets and other exam-related information from the official website mentioned above.