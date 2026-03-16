CBSE advisory to teachers: Don’t share Class 10th, 12th evaluation information online

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 Evaluation: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory to teachers involved in the ongoing evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026. The notice has cautioned examiners against sharing any information related to the marking process on social media platforms. The board said it had come across several posts and comments online that contain misleading or factually incorrect information about the evaluation process.

ALSO READ | CBSE cancels Class 12 Board Exams for students across seven countries

According to the board, individuals, including those directly engaged in evaluation work, have been posting opinions, experiences, and comments about the answer sheet checking process on social media. CBSE said such posts can create confusion among students and parents and may harm the credibility of the examination system.