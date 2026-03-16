CBSE advisory to teachers: Don’t share Class 10th, 12th evaluation information online

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2026 Evaluation: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory to teachers involved in the ongoing evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026. The notice has cautioned examiners against sharing any information related to the marking process on social media platforms. The board said it had come across several posts and comments online that contain misleading or factually incorrect information about the evaluation process.
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According to the board, individuals, including those directly engaged in evaluation work, have been posting opinions, experiences, and comments about the answer sheet checking process on social media. CBSE said such posts can create confusion among students and parents and may harm the credibility of the examination system.
The CBSE, in its advisory to teachers, said,
“The evaluation process is confidential and governed by strict protocols. Sharing any misleading information, experiences, or opinions related to evaluation on public platforms is strictly prohibited.”
The board also warned that attempts to spread rumours or misrepresent facts about the evaluation process could be treated as a violation of professional conduct. Teachers involved in the marking process have been advised to exercise restraint and maintain confidentiality while carrying out their duties.
In a separate notice, CBSE said it has also observed individuals who are not connected with the evaluation process circulating misleading information related to board examinations online. The board clarified that the dissemination of false or misleading information about CBSE examinations or evaluation procedures is strictly prohibited.
The notice stated,
“Individuals are not allowed to use the name of CBSE, the CBSE logo, or images of CBSE buildings to create confusion or mislead the public.”
It added that those found indulging in such activities could face legal action under relevant provisions.
The board has urged students, parents and other stakeholders not to rely on unverified posts circulating on social media. It said official updates regarding examinations and evaluation will only be issued through authorised CBSE communication channels and its official website.