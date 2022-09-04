CBSE Class 10th, 12th compartment Exams Results: Before score card is declared, here’s when and how to check marks memo

CBSE Class 10th, 12th compartment Exams Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results for supplementary exams of class 10 and Class 12. Once released, students will be able to check their results on — results.cbse.nic.in

This year, the compartment exams for classes 10 and 12 began on August 23, and while the exams concluded on the same day for class 12, they ended on August 29 for class 10.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th compartment Exams Results: When and where to check score card

Students who appeared for the compartment exams of class 10 and 12 can check their results on these websites:

— results.cbse.nic.in

— cbse.gov.in

— results.nic.in

— cbseresults.nic.in

— results.gov.in

— cbse.digitallocker.gov.in

To check their official score cards issued by the CBSE, candidates will have to key in credentials such as roll number or date of birth.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th compartment Exams Results: How to check score card

Step 1: Visit to the official website — cbse.gov.in/ results.nic.in/ results.gov.in/ results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Compartment/ Supplementary exams results’ that will be available on the home page.

Step 3: Select the desired link — either for Class 1o or Class 12

Step 4: Enter your credentials roll number, date of birth, etc.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen. Download the result or take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates should make sure they check all the details mentioned on the score card to ensure there are no spelling errors in personal details or calculation mistakes.

This year, the board results for Class 10 and Class 12 were announced on July 22, 2022. The Class 10 pass percentage was 94.4%, lower than previous years. However, the number of students who scored over 90 per cent and 95 per cent did increase. This year, a total of 107689 candidates (5.14 per cent) have been placed in compartment, which is much more than 17636 (0.84 per cent) recorded last year.

The pass percentage of Class 12 was also lower than its previous year at 92.71 per cent. Trivandrum has emerged as the best performing region with a pass percentage of 98.83 per cent. Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent while all registered transgender students managed to pass class 12 board exams.

This time, students who applied for six or more subjects but were unable to pass any of the first five subjects, with the exception of language, declared pass by substituting the sixth subject from the failed subject were also permitted in compartment examinations to enhance performance in the failed subject.