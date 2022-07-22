CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment exams to begin on August 23

Pass out students of class 12th CBSE board hold a celebration after results at Rani Laxmi Bai School in Lucknow on Friday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

CBSE Class 12 results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared CBSE Class 12 result 2022 on July 22. Candidates who could not qualify for any exam will be given an opportunity to appear in compartment exams. The class 12 compartment exams 2022 will start on August 23 and continue till August 25. The CBSE compartment exam will be held at various locations across the country.

The test will be administered using the Term 2 exam syllabus. Students who applied for 6 or more subjects but were unable to pass any of the first 5 subjects, with the exception of language, declared pass by substituting the sixth subject from the failed subject are also permitted in compartment examinations to enhance performance in the failed subject.

The board’s overall passing percentage for this year is 92.71 per cent. With a pass rate of 98.83 per cent, Trivandrum has emerged as the best performing region. In class 12 board exams, all registered transgender students passed, with girls outperforming boys by 3.29 per cent.

Additionally, CBSE stated that while both terms received equal weighting for the practicals, Term I received 30% of the weighting and Term II received 70% of the weighting in the theory part.

The board has also disclosed a tentative date for the Class 12 exams for the following year. The exams will begin on February 15, 2023.