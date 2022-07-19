scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams Latest Updates

CBSE Results 2022: CBSE board results are expected to be released in last week of July. Students will be able to download their marksheets at the official website - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

By: Education Desk |
July 19, 2022 6:08:07 pm

CBSE Results 2022: The Central Board Seconday Education (CBSE) conducts the class 10 and 12 board exams for students studying in schools affiliated to the CBSE board. This year, the board conducted class 10, 12 board exams in two phases. The entire syllabus was divided equally among two terms. Term-1 exams were held in an objective type MCQ-based format where students were provided OMR sheets to answer the questions. Term 1 exams were held from November – December 2021. 

The term-1 result was announced in March and students’ marks were informed to respective schools. No student was declared pass or fail in the term 1 exams. The CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams for term II were held in April and May. The board will now release a consolidated marksheet of both terms. Candidates will be able to download the provisional marksheets at the official website – cbse.gov.in

July 18, 2022 – ‘No delay in board results’, says Education minister

July 17, 2022: CBSE urges states, UGC and varieties to wait for its class 12 results

July 4, 2022 – All you need to know about CBSE board results

April 26, 2022 – CBSE Term 2 board exams begin

April 16, 2022 – CBSE to restore single board exams format next academic year

April 13, 2022 – CBSE term 2 admit cards released

March 20, 2022 – CBSE Class 12 term 1 result declared

March 15, 2022 – CBSE Class 10 term 1 result declared

March 11, 2022 – CBSE Term 2 datasheet released

January 15, 2022: Term II sample question paper released

December 1, 2021: Class 12 term-1 exam begins

November 30, 2021: Class 10 term-1 exam begins

November 10, 2021: Class 10, 12 term 1 admit card released

October 20, 2021: Class 10, 12 datesheet released

