CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exams 2026 begins tomorrow: Pen to use, transparent bottle; check guidelines

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 17 will start the Class 10 secondary and Class 12 senior secondary 2026 board exams. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The first exam for secondary students is mathematics, both basic and standard, while for Class 12, the exam is biotechnology, entrepreneurship, shorthand, and both English and Hindi. Students are advised to read the instructions provided on the CBSE admit card.

CBSE Class 10th Math Exam 2026 Prep Tips

As stated by the Board, this year, 18,57,479 students and over 1 crore answer booklets will be assessed across 120 subjects in the 2026 class 12 board exams. Here are some of the instructions that students need to know and follow on the exam day: