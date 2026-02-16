CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exams 2026 begins tomorrow: Pen to use, transparent bottle; check guidelines

The first exam for secondary students is mathematics, both basic and standard, while for Class 12, the exam is biotechnology, entrepreneurship, shorthand, and both English and Hindi.

By: Education Desk
Feb 16, 2026 11:21 AM IST
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Candidates will get 15 minutes to read the question paper.
CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 17 will start the Class 10 secondary and Class 12 senior secondary 2026 board exams. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The first exam for secondary students is mathematics, both basic and standard, while for Class 12, the exam is biotechnology, entrepreneurship, shorthand, and both English and Hindi. Students are advised to read the instructions provided on the CBSE admit card.

CBSE Class 10th Math Exam 2026 Prep Tips

As stated by the Board, this year, 18,57,479 students and over 1 crore answer booklets will be assessed across 120 subjects in the 2026 class 12 board exams. Here are some of the instructions that students need to know and follow on the exam day:

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Exam day guidelines

–All students have to bring a hard copy of the CBSE admit cards. They will be denied permission to the exam hall, in case they forget their hall tickets.

–Students have to be in the proper school uniform and must also carry their school identity card.

–Candidates must ensure to reach the examination centre at least 25-30 minutes before the exam to avoid last-minute issues.

–Candidates are advised not to carry items which are restricted by the CBSE, such as a smart watch, mobile phone or any other kind of electronic gadgets. If any candidate is found with this type of gadget, he/she will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

–Candidates must remember to carry their own stationery to the examination centre; they will not be allowed to ask for stationary at the examination room. A transparent water bottle is allowed.

— Candidates will get 15 minutes to read the question paper, and throughout the examination, candidates only use a ‘blue or black’ pen in the answer sheet.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to introduce ‘On-Screen Marking’ (OSM) for Class 12 board examinations from 2026. This, according to the Board, will be a “much-needed shift” from physical evaluation of answer sheets to a fully digital assessment system. Announcing the move, Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, said during a live webcast while insisting that the initiative marks a ‘next level experience’ in evaluation and is aimed at reducing errors, speeding up the process, and increasing transparency.

According to the CBSE, for Class 12 Board Exams 2026, as many as 18,57,479 students are expected to appear across 120 subjects. The Board will handle an estimated 1,00,44,295 (10.4 crore) answer books. The scale of exams – which also includes several centres abroad, Bhardwaj said, is precisely why CBSE is moving to digital evaluation.

 

