CBSE opens LOC correction window 2026-27 for Class 10, 12 students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the List of Candidates (LOC) correction window for the 2026-27 academic session for Classes 10 and 12 students on its official website, cbse.gov.in.
The LOC correction window is only accessible for affiliated school authorities. Through this window, schools can make corrections to the details submitted for students who are appearing in the CBSE board examinations 2027. Students and parents cannot directly modify the details on the CBSE portal.
According to the latest circular released by CBSE, the last date to make corrections is November 7. The board has directed all affiliated schools to verify the submitted information of students and rectify any errors within the prescribed timeline.
The board has also asked parents to carefully check the details of their ward entered in the List of Candidates. They are required to verify the student’s name, date of birth, father’s name, mother’s name and subject choices.
CBSE has also instructed that students’ names should be entered in their expanded form rather than using short forms. The board has asked parents to specify the surname of the students, especially if they are planning to pursue education abroad.
In addition, the date of birth should match official records, and passport details must be verified wherever applicable, as directed by the board.
CBSE has clarified that no further opportunity for correction or changes in the submitted data will be provided after the correction window closes.
If parents or students notice any discrepancy in the details, they are required to reach out to their respective school administrations and get the information rectified before the window closes.
The board is expected to release the CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 soon on the above-mentioned official website. Students preparing for their board exams are required to keep a close check on the portal for early updates.