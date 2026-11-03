CBSE opens LOC correction window 2026-27 for Class 10, 12 students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the List of Candidates (LOC) correction window for the 2026-27 academic session for Classes 10 and 12 students on its official website, cbse.gov.in.

The LOC correction window is only accessible for affiliated school authorities. Through this window, schools can make corrections to the details submitted for students who are appearing in the CBSE board examinations 2027. Students and parents cannot directly modify the details on the CBSE portal.

According to the latest circular released by CBSE, the last date to make corrections is November 7. The board has directed all affiliated schools to verify the submitted information of students and rectify any errors within the prescribed timeline.