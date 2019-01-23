CBSE class 10th, 12th admit card released, check direct link here

CBSE admit card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released admit card or intimation letter for the candidates who appear will be appearing for the board exams in regular mode for class 10 and class 12. The admit cards have been directed to the alternate website, cbseonline.ernet.in and are not available on the primary official website, cbse.nic.in.

Earlier this week the CBSE had released admit cards or hall tickets for private mode students for class 10 and class 12. The exam dates along with venue and time will be mentioned in the admit card. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

The practical exams of the candidates appearing through private mode will be conducted at the exam centre only. For the candidates appearing in regular mode, the class 10 exams will begin from February 21 and for class 12 exams, it will start from February 15 onwards.

Candidates can download the admit card by typing this direct url in the address bars of their browsers – cbseonline.ernet.in/regn/login.aspx

Meanwhile, the board has also extended the passing criteria for Class 10 students. From the coming academic year 2019, the students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and practical combined to declare pass in the subject