CBSE class 10, 12 admit cards released for regular, private candidates at cbse.nic.in

CBSE class 10, 12 admit card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice for schools to download admit card for class 10 and class 12 exams on its official website, cbse.nic.in. Schools will be able to download the admit card by log-in with their registered id and candidates will get the admit card or hall tickets from their respective schools.

Schools fixed as examination centres will also be able to download centre material in respect of candidates appearing from their centre and the private candidates can also download their individual admit cards from the official website, cbse.nic.in.

The reporting time for the same is 10 am. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card or post 10 am, according to CBSE notification.

CBSE class 10, class 12 admit card: What to check in hall ticket

Roll number

Date of birth

Name of exam

Candidate name

Mother and father’s name/guardian’s name

Name of exam centre

Category of PwD

Exemptions provided

Admit card ID

Subjects appearing for

Candidates need to check the admit cards thoroughly. CBSE Class 10 exams will begin from February 21, while Class 12 exams will be held from February 15 to April 3, 2019. Candidates also need to report to exam hall in their school uniforms.

The exam will be conducted in the morning session, from 10.30 am to 1:30 pm, the answer books will be distributed at 10 am and question papers at 10:15 am. The students can check the date sheet from the official website.