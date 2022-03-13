CBSE Class 10 term-1 results, term-2 datesheet, NEET updates and more: Top education news last week

The much awaited CBSE class 10 term-1 board exam results and term-2 datesheet for classes 10 and 12 were released this week. However, the CBSE class 10 term-1 results were declared with a twist this time. Meanwhile, several other state boards such as BSEB, HPBOSE, WBCHSE, UP Board and more also released several notifications regarding datesheets, answer keys, revision of exam schedule and more.

Several important notifications from NEET were also released this week, and results for UCEED, CEED, and registrations for other competitive exams also opened. A lot happened in education this week — here’s a recap:

One of the biggest things that happened in the education sector this week was the announcement of class 10 board results. However, this was done with a twist. On Friday night, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the class 10 term-1 results. This time, the result has been declared offline and has not been uploaded on the official websites. Students have to collect their term 1 marksheets from respective schools. Due to this, students told indianexpress.com that they missed the fun of checking their scores online with friends and family.

This week, CBSE also announced the datesheet for term-II exams for classes 10 and 12. The exams for both classes will begin on April 26. Students can check the datesheet for board exams on the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The Board has made sure that the CBSE Term-II datesheet for Class 12 is designed in such a way that students can easily attempt the JEE Main 2022 exams in May 2022. The exam dates do not clash with any JEE exam and suitable gaps have been provided between each exam.

CBSE has also issued a notice against a fake notification that had been doing rounds on various social media platforms regarding announcement of class 12 term-I board exam results. The fake notice stated that the CBSE Term-1 results will be announced on March 11 at 2 pm. The board has issued a statement stating that this information is fake.

In news about NEET, the NMC removed the upper age limit for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) for admission to MBBS courses across the country. Till now, the upper age cap was 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates. Also, the NBE has lowered the NEET-PG cut-off by 15 percentile in order to fill up over 6,000 seats for postgraduate courses in medicine that remain vacant even after two rounds of counselling.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay released the result for UCEED 2022 through the official website — uceed.iitb.ac.in. The exam had taken place on January 23, 2022 and the first counselling round is scheduled to begin on April 10, 2022. IIT Bombay had also released the final result of the CEED 2022 exam towards the start of this week.

In state boards news, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the class 10 board exams answer key on the official BSEB website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB had conducted the matriculation examination between February 17 and 24, 2022. The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council has also released the class 10 and 12 exam time table. As per the datesheet, the class 10 exams will be conducted between March 24 to April 9. Meanwhile, class 12 exams will be held between March 24 to April 12. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) also revised the exam time table of class 12 state board exams 2022. The exams will begin on April 2 as earlier but will now conclude on April 26 instead of April 20.

HPBOSE also revised the datesheet for term 2 exams of class 10. As per the revised schedule, the HPBOSE class 10 term 2 exams 2022 will now begin from March 26 and conclude on April 13, 2022. The exams will be held in the morning shift from 8:45 am to 12 pm. Earlier, the term 2 exams for class 10 were to take place between March 26 and April 8, 2022.