CBSE Class 10 term-1 exams: How to efficiently solve math problems in MCQ based paper

– Pallavi Upadhyaya

CBSE will conduct the Class 10 term-1 maths board exam on December 4. As the paper will be based on multiple-choice questions, it is important to understand how to solve the problems within the allotted time.

Multiple-choice questions do not mean that it will be easier to tick the right answer from the given four answers in the sheet. Students should take the format seriously as solving mathematics problems here is similar to the ones in subjective papers; the only difference is that the examiner would not like to check each step you take to reach the answer. Following are some essential tips that students can include in their preparation plan:

Thorough knowledge of formulae

A student should be well-versed with the various formulae given in the book. The right application of these formulae in the apt problem has to be identified within a matter of seconds. The high-precision method calls for rigorous practice throughout the year.

As there is little time left for term-1 exam, it is important for the student to revise the syllabus thoroughly and note down all the formulae at a place where they can see it regularly. Even though the recall method is discouraged, many math problems can be solved only if the students know the formulae well, saving the time used for deriving the formula.

Solve sample papers

Every mathematics problem comes with specific usage of the method, and recognising that particular method is the toughest task. However, a student can overcome the difficulty by solving the sample papers available at various platforms.

It is also advised to keep the timer on while solving the sample papers. Remember, the time allotted per question is less than two minutes in MCQs. The focus should be on solving the questions within the time limit in order to have ample revision time.

Solve the easy ones

The mantra to crack the MCQs effectively is ‘don’t waste time’. Certain questions may be easy, and the students may not require more than 30 seconds to solve. These questions should be identified during the reading time and should be attempted first. So the time saved can be used for the questions that need more time to solve.

Use less space to solve

Unlike subjective paper, where you have enough space to solve questions, the students will get only one rough sheet to work on during the MCQ-based examination. While practicing at home, students should make it a habit to solve questions in minimal space by using small fonts.

Also read | How NGOs breathe life into dreams of underprivileged children

At home, a student should take a single sheet of paper and try to solve 100 questions on that sheet. The exercise is necessary as solving it in minimal space would mean that the sheet will become messy and may hamper concentration sometimes.

Confusing answers

In mathematics MCQs, the answers in the question sheet have very little difference. A student has to be very confident about his answer, and should not get confused by other options available. Students have to be careful while marking the answers.

Remember, there is no shortcut in solving mathematics; do not get waylaid by asking teachers for shortcuts. The more problems you solve, the easier it would become to derive the specific formulae to crack the questions.

(The author is Principal, DPS Raj Nagar Extension Ghaziabad)