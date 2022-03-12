scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Must Read
Live now

CBSE Class 10 term-1 board results 2022: Result declared, marksheets sent to respective schools

Students will be able to access the result at the official CBSE website-cbse.gov.in. The other ways to access the scorecards include, the DigiLocker app or website, the UMANG app, or via SMS.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: March 12, 2022 9:33:55 am
cbse, cbse result 2022The final result will be computed on the basis of scores in both the terms, at the end of the academic year. 

CBSE Class 10 term-1 result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 10 term-1 results today. However, the result has been declared offline and has not been uploaded on the official websites. 

Read |CBSE term-2 datesheet 2022 Updates: Class 10, 12 term-II exams from April 26

CBSE term-1 exams for class 10 were conducted between November 30 and December 11, 2021. The term-1 exams were conducted in the respective schools in an offline mode. The board clearly stated that no student will fail or pass according to the scores obtained in the first term. The final result will be computed on the basis of scores in both the terms, at the end of the academic year. 

This year the board decided to split the annual academic year into two terms. The first term included an objective-type question paper. The second term will include questions in different formats. It will be conducted at an assigned exam centre.

Live Blog

CBSE Class 10 term-1 board results 2022: Check result at cbse.gov.in

09:32 (IST)12 Mar 2022
CBSE Class 10 result declared offline

CBSE has declared the Class 10 term-1 results 2022. The result has been announced offline and the marksheets have been sent to the respective schools.

CBSE has released class 10, 12 sample papers and the marking scheme for term-II examinations 2021-22. Students who are to appear for the examination can check the same on the board’s official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd