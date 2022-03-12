CBSE Class 10 term-1 board results 2022: Result declared, marksheets sent to respective schools

The final result will be computed on the basis of scores in both the terms, at the end of the academic year.

CBSE Class 10 term-1 result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 10 term-1 results today. However, the result has been declared offline and has not been uploaded on the official websites.

CBSE term-1 exams for class 10 were conducted between November 30 and December 11, 2021. The term-1 exams were conducted in the respective schools in an offline mode. The board clearly stated that no student will fail or pass according to the scores obtained in the first term. The final result will be computed on the basis of scores in both the terms, at the end of the academic year.

This year the board decided to split the annual academic year into two terms. The first term included an objective-type question paper. The second term will include questions in different formats. It will be conducted at an assigned exam centre.