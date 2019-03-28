CBSE Class 10 social science exam: Follow the ‘mind map’ strategy to have an edge

Toggle Menu
Among topics, non-corporation moments and airports and iron and steel plants for maps are also significant and in chapters, nationalism in India, political parties and globalisation have the most weightage.

CBSE class 10 social science paper on March 29, 2019.(Representational Image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Social Science exam for class 10 students on March 29, 2019 (Friday). Consisting of History, Geography and Political Science subjects, Social Sciences is considered to be among the few subjects with too many chapters to cover and a comparatively lengthy syllabus; which often leaves students tensed.

Talking to indianexpress.com, PGT Political Science ad social science teacher at the Amity International School, Pushp Vihar, Meenu Sehgal said, “Students need to make mind-maps to remember topics better and for longer. This can be in the form of pictures of graphs or even a story-line. We ask our students to create notes in small pointers.”

Among the most important topics, she said, “The Nationalism in India chapter needs to be covered in detail as there are high chances that there will be a 6 or 8 marks question in the exam based on this chapter.” He also adds, “globalisation, economics and consumerism, political parties are also must-dos to secure good marks as these chapters have high weightage.”

Among topics, non-corporation moments and airports and iron and steel plants for maps are also significant topics, the teacher informed.

For students who have a slow speed or are average at studies, Sehgal said, “Try to give three points in three marks questions and five points in five marks questions to ensure getting marks. Instead of leaving any question, it is advisable to attempt all questions even in bullet point form.”

This year, 31,14,831 candidates have registered for the exam of which 1819077 are boys and 1295754 are girls. This year, 28 transgender students have applied for the CBSE exams.

