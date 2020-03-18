CBSE Class 10 Social Science: Easy exam, expect strict evaluation

Student coming out from Examination centre after exam. (Express Photo) Student coming out from Examination centre after exam. (Express Photo)

Students came out of the CBSE class 10 social science exam happy today, partly because this was the last exam for most (barring those who have opted for computer science exam scheduled to be held on March 20) and also because the exam was deemed direct and easy.

Chetna Gupta, teacher social science teacher at Shiv Nadar School, Noida said, “The history section was easier as compared to political science. The questions even in the one-mark section were easy and direct. The question paper was in line with that of the sample papers released by the CBSE. An average student would be able to score 75-80 marks out of 100 in today’s exam.” All class 10 subjects exam analysis are available here.

Many have remarked that the paper was “damn easy”. This, however, can result in strict evaluation. Namala Vanaja, Co-ordinator social sicence, VidyaGyan school – Bulandshahr said, “While it would be easy for an average student to get 65+ marks out of 80, the evaluation can be strict as 100s would be given only to deserving students and in this having written key words plays a good role.” She adds, “A number of questions including Q 24 were in paper to check conceptual clarity of a child. However, the language was easy and it was a doable question.”

Aditi Rakshit, Geography teacher at Shiv Nadar school believes that even though the one-markers have made the exam less lengthy, it could be troublesome for students who have not studied the book holistically and result in deduction of marks.

CBSE class 10 social science exam analysis: Question paper

CBSE has so far maintained that the results will be announced on time despite the coronavirus outbreak. Several major boards including the UP Board have discontinued their evaluation process till April 2 which is likely to delay the results as well. This might affect on Delhi University admissions as the second highest number of students applying at varsity are from the UP Board after CBSE.

