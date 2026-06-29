CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live Updates: Results by June end at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th Second Exam Results 2026 (Representational Image)

CBSE 10th Result Second Board 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education will likely announce the Class 10th second board exam results this month. As stated by the Board earlier, the second board results will be released in the last week of June. However, CBSE has not confirmed Class 10 result date and time. Over 6 lakh students have opted for the second board exam, while 85,285 registered for the compartment exam. Nearly 57,914 Class 10 students registered for both compartment and improvement exams.

Once out, CBSE Class 10th second board exam students will be able to check their results on the official websites at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. Alternatively, government applications like DigiLocker and UMANG can be used to check results and avoid traffic. For more information, check the IE Education portal.

Story continues below this ad Moreover, the process to check the CBSE Class 10th result of phase 2 is similar to phase 1. The students will have to enter their roll number, school number, and admit card ID to access their marksheets. In the phase 1 examination, the results of which were declared in April, CBSE recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent. Live Updates The plea contended that the non-declaration of his result has jeopardised his higher education prospects and deprived him of admission opportunities. (Image: AI Generated) CBSE Class 10 second exams were conducted for the first time this year. Once announced, students will be able to check their results on the official CBSE portals, including cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. Students who appeared in both the February and May sessions will have the better of the two scores reflected in their final result.

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