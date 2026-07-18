CBSE Class 10 second board results declared, 96.78% overall pass percentage

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of the Class X Second Board Examination, 2026.

The overall pass percentage is 96.78% after combining the results of the Main and Second Board Examinations of 2026.

Students can access their results through DigiLocker Results Portal at results.digilocker.gov.in

Any discrepancy must be reported to the respective school or CBSE.

To pass the exam, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks as prescribed by the board. Those who are unable to meet the minimum qualifying criteria will have to appear in the compartment examination, as per CBSE guidelines.

In the first board examination, CBSE recorded an overall Class 10 pass percentage of 93.70 per cent. More than five lakh students had registered for the second board examination to improve their scores under the newly introduced system.