CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 Live Updates: Marksheets expected soon at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 LIVE: Over 6 lakh candidates await results (Screengrab from official website)

CBSE Class 10 Second Board results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the class 10th second board examination results shortly. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also check their results via DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS and Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), in case of heavy traffic on the main website.

Students are advised to keep their admit card, roll number, school number and other details ready to avoid delays in checking the result. As per the board, over six lakh students applied for the second board exam.

Story continues below this ad Students are advised to carefully verify all the information printed on their marksheet after downloading it. The marksheet will contain essential information like the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, subject-wise theory marks, practical examination marks (wherever applicable), total marks obtained, overall grade and pass or fail status. In case of any discrepancy or inaccuracy in the information, students should immediately contact their respective schools or the CBSE authorities for correction. Live Updates Jul 4, 2026 01:38 PM IST CBSE Class 10 Second Board results 2026: Whom to connect incase of discrepancy ? In case of any discrepancy or inaccuracy in the information, students should immediately contact their respective schools or the CBSE authorities for correction. Jul 4, 2026 01:38 PM IST CBSE Class 10 Second Board results 2026: What will marksheet consist? The marksheet will contain essential information like the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, subject-wise theory marks, practical examination marks (wherever applicable), total marks obtained, overall grade and pass or fail status. Jul 4, 2026 01:38 PM IST CBSE Class 10 Second Board results 2026: Login credentials Students are advised to keep their admit card, roll number, school number and other details ready to avoid delays in checking the result. As per the board, over six lakh students applied for the second board exam. Jul 4, 2026 01:37 PM IST CBSE Class 10 Second Board results 2026: Alternative ways to check results? Alternatively, students can also check their results via DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS and Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), in case of heavy traffic on the main website. Jul 4, 2026 01:36 PM IST CBSE Class 10 Second Board results 2026: Where to check? Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. Jul 4, 2026 01:36 PM IST CBSE Class 10 Second Board results 2026: When will CBSE release results? The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the class 10th second board examination results shortly. Students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate to pass the exams (Representative Image/AI) This year marked the first time CBSE introduced a two board exam system for class 10th students. The first phase result was out on April 15, while the second exam was scheduled for May, with the CBSE final marksheet reflecting the best score. It should be noted that the syllabus, exam pattern, and evaluation criteria remained unchanged, and the second attempt was optional. In the phase one examination, CBSE recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70%. Girls had outperfomed boys by scoring a pass percentage of 94.99%, as compared to the pass percentaeg of boys at 92.69%. Transgender candidates had registered a pass percenate of 87.50%. Moreover, according to the data 55,368 students scored above 95%, while 2,21,574 candidates crossed the 90% mark. However, over 1.47 lakh students were placed in the compartment/ supplementary category.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd