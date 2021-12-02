CBSE Class 10 Science Term 1 Exam Analysis: All questions from syllabus, paper tested logical thinking ability

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 10 term-1 science paper today. This was the second major paper of class 10 after Social Science.

CBSE Class 10 Science Term-1 paper had 60 multiple choice type questions (MCQs). Students were required to attempt 50 questions. MCQs of different formats like questions based on diagrams, graphs, case study, assertion reason and competency were there in the paper.

“Class 10 science question paper 2021 was of a good standard and thought-provoking. Equal emphasis was given to activities, numerical and diagram based interpretation questions. Few questions required in-depth reading and interpretation. All questions were within the syllabus,” said Parvathy V, teacher, JAIN international residential school (JIRS ), Bengaluru.

The exam was application based and tested the thinking skills of the students. There were a number of competency-based questions, said teachers of Amity school.

“The difficulty level was average. All students appeared comfortable while attempting the exam and were satisfied with the overall experience. Questions were balanced and the paper could be completed on time. The paper tested the logical thinking skills of students and in-depth knowledge of the NCERT was required. The paper followed the pattern set by the sample paper set by CBSE,” said Divya Bhatia, principal, Amity International School, Saket.