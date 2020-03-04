CBSE class 10 science: Physics a bit tricky in an easy exam, expect more 100s this year, say experts

CBSE class 10 science exam was conducted today (Express photo by Jaipal Singh / Representational image) CBSE class 10 science exam was conducted today (Express photo by Jaipal Singh / Representational image)

CBSE class 10 science exam: Students emerged from the class 10 CBSE exam with happy faces. While most students found the exam easy, experts are calling it well-balanced. Radhika from Genesis Global School, remarked, “The chemistry section was the easiest but students faced some difficulty in the Physics portion. Most of the questions were directly from NCERT. The exam was very easy, even the one mark questions were easy. Set-3 was comparatively tougher as compared to other sections. We can not only expect more 100s from this exam, an average student can easily score 50-60 marks out of 80 marks of theory section.”

Aarti, a science teacher from VidyaGyan School, Bulandhshahr commented, “The exam was moderately difficult. It had questions keeping all kind of students in mind. The exam was as per the new pattern suggested by CBSE.”

CBSE class 10 science question paper

The next major exam for class 10 is of mathematics on March 12. This is the first time when two levels of mathematics – standard and basic will be conducted. Those who opt with the existing version will appear for standard and those who appear for the basic version will be given an easier set of question papers.

As reported by indianexpress.com earlier, about 33 per cent of the approximately 18 lakh students who have registered for the examination across India and abroad have chosen basic mathematics. Almost 73 per cent of Delhi government school students have opted for the easier version.

