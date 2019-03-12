CBSE class 10 science exam: Things to revise a day before exam

The class 10 students studying in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have a Science exam tomorrow, March 13 (Wednesday). Considered among one of the difficult subjects, majorly because of the length of the chapters it covers, science has many students spending worry-some nights.

Advertising

With only a few hours before the exam, it is a must to revise the important topics instead of trying to learn anything new. Here is a list of unmissable topics which one should revise to secure some quick marks in the exam.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Kapil Dhingra, a teacher with Amity School, Noida, said, “Ray diagrams are a must, every year there is a question on ray diagrams. Students must practice these diagrams well, they can make them score full marks (in given question).”

He added, among diagrams, one diagram from reproductive chapter also appears in the question paper frequently.

Dean science activities and HOD Physics, Genesis Global School, Ganesh Tiwari said, “While drawing ray diagrams it is important to mark the direction of light, students often forget that and their entire efforts go in vain.” He also added that a diagram of the human eye is also important and five marks questions on the human eye, its functions or defects is asked often.

“Student often get confused between the numerical solving part. Also, practising chemical and common name of compounds, especially salts is a must. A question on chemical bonds, specially covalent and ionic bonds is important,” Dhingra said. While solving numerical, one must take care of units and sin convention.

For those who are not comfortable with numerals, Tiwari said, “Source of energy and magnetic effects for electronic wave are theocratic chapters and also constitute of some important topics, students who are not good at numerical should revise these chapters to secure some sure-shot marks.” He added, after the chapter of light, reflection and refraction, the next important chapter is electricity. A

Advertising

Dhingra also asked students to prepare questions on the modern periodic table and law. He added, learning atomic number, elements and their electronic configuration is the basis of Chemistry and must not only for the exam but also for further studies.